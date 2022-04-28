Billie Eilish in love with an actress from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”?

Billie Eilish revealed on Instagram that she was in love with Sarah Michelle Gellar, from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, when she was little!

Billie Eilish asked her fans to ask her questions on her Instagram this Wednesday, April 27, 2022. And, to the question “who is your famous childhood crush” the 20-year-old just posted a photo of Sarah Michelle Gellar, an actress from buffy the vampire slayer ! MCE TV explains everything from A to Z.

Billie Eilish returns from Coachella

It’s no secret that Billie Eilish is on top right now! His latest news? She came on stage both weekends of Coachella 2022! Just that !

Besides, his visit to Coachella is memorable in every way! She acquired a new status: that of headliner. And she beat a new record : that of youngest headliner ever on the festival. Hats off!

And that’s only for his first weekend! Because yes, a single weekend was not enough. The interpreter of bad guy returned for the second weekend of the festival. And not alone !

Indeed, Billie Eilish had planned a little surprise for her fans. She has guest on stage Hayley Williams from the Paramore group! She who was not elsewhere not produced for several months.

Since Coachella, Billie Eilish has not hidden her pride on social networks regarding her performance. But that’s not the only thing she shows off to her fans! The singer swung that she had had a crush on Sarah Michelle Gellar when she was young ! MCE TV tells you more!

In crush on Sarah Michelle Gellar?

Billie Eilish opened the option “ask me a question” to his fans on Instagram. And she made several revelations! Starting with his childhood crush which is none other than Sarah Michelle Gellar, the main actress in buffy the vampire slayer.

Indeed, one of his subscribers asked him the question of his childhood crush. And, the 20-year-old just replied with a photo of Sarah Michelle Gellar. Nothing more, nothing less !

But the funny thing about this story is that Sarah Michelle Gellar replied to him ! Indeed, she made an Instagram post with a screenshot of Billie Eilish’s story. Obviously, the crush is mutual!

” I am dead. That’s all. I’m not a kid anymore, but I totally have a crush on @billieeilish Ok… now that’s really it! », confessed the actress. Yes, you read it correctly! The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress, who may be get replaced by Zendaya, would also have a crush on Billie Eilish !

But that’s not all ! A few hours later, the young singer also shared in story the answer of his old crush. With the only comment: “Mh oh my God! ».

So, while waiting to see how this story evolves, French fans will be able to find Billie Eilish very soon. In effect, she will be in concert on June 22, 2022 at the Accor Arena. Yes, it does not stop!