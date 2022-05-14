Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz, Stromae… New York parades world stars at the extravagant Met Gala

The “Met Gala 2022”, in the heart of Manhattan, gives rise to a surge of images of stars responding to this year’s dress code, “Gilded Glamour”, which refers to the “Gilded Age”, the American golden age from the end of the 19th century. They marched in strapless dresses, tuxedos, chic, glamorous, sparkling, implausible or sometimes carrying political messages, on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met). The list of 400 stars of fashion, music, cinema, politics or the business world – mostly American – was kept secret until the last moment: we saw or expected Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Lenny Kravitz, Ariana DeBose, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Belgian artist Stromae who told AFP to find “weird” to be there but that he felt “honored”. The richest man in the world, the whimsical Elon Musk, raised his arms in front of the crowd. In the process of buying Twitter, he promised on the red carpet to make it the social network “as inclusive as possible”. Hillary Clinton praised “Spirit of America” beaming at the gala. Followed by actresses Glenn Close and Sigourney Weaver. Priestess Anna Wintour YouTuber Emma Chamberlain arrived in the premieres in a sublime Louis Vuitton dress, followed by the high priestess of the event, the editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour, in a Chanel ensemble.

Vogue magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour arrives for the 2022 edition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 2, 2022 AFP / ANGELA WEISS.

It is she who validates the invitations. A formality for Rihanna, whose fans are hoping for an appearance with her rounded belly as a future mother. Even invited, the ticket costs 35,000 dollars for a place at dinner, 200,000 to 300,000 dollars the table paid by a patron, according to unofficial figures for 2021. That is a total of more than 16 million dollars, according to estimates. For the 2021 edition, moved to September due to the pandemic — after a total cancellation in 2020 — the show was performed by Billie Eilish, transformed into Marilyn Monroe with platinum blonde hair and a peach-colored Oscar train dress de la Renta. “End of Guns” The gala is also the occasion of a political message: the mayor of New York Eric Adams arrived with a jacket which carried in his back his campaign slogan demanding “the end of gun violence” in a city plagued by crime.

New York Mayor Eric Adams wearing a jacket with the slogan “end gun violence” arrives May 2, 2022 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art gala in New York AFP / ANGELA WEISS.

In the pure American philanthropic tradition, the evening, which takes place on the first Monday of May, is intended to finance the fashion department of the Met (The Costume Institute) and coincides with its major annual exhibition. She was presented Monday morning to the first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, who saw there “celebrating the designers and fashion that have shaped America’s true identity”. Make way this year for an American “Anthology of Fashion”, a retrospective of the 19th and 20th centuries of a hundred garments highlighted and revisited by directors and designers such as Sofia Coppola, Martin Scorsese or Tom Ford.

American actress Blake Lively and her husband American-Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) Gala on May 2, 2022 in New York City AFP / ANGELA WEISS.

The gala comes as journalists and editors from Vogue and other Condé Nast titles (GQ, Vanity Fair, Glamor etc) launched a movement to form a union, which they recalled on social media with a Vogue cover pastiche: “Met Gala 2022 the longest working night”. Eccentricities

