Entertainment

Billie Eilish signs her own pair of Air Force 1s for Nike (and she’s got a twist)

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Definitely nothing seems to stop Billie Eilish. After winning the Oscar for best original song for his track “No Time To Die”, the American artist is back with Nike for a collaboration around the brand’s emblematics. After giving away her own version of the Air Jordan 15 and Air Jordan 1 KO last year, the singer took on the Air Force 1 by imagining a “durable” pair.

A fervent activist for the protection of the environment, Billie Eilish has therefore chosen to work with a synthetic nubuck material composed of 80% recycled materials in order to create these new sneakers. True to her aesthetic, the young artist opted for an oversized look with five velcro straps, all available in beige. On the soles inside, we can read the following message: “It is difficult to stop it once it has started”. In addition to this pair of sneakers, Billie Eilish also signs a capsule collection of clothing including a hoodie, a t-shirt and jogging pants.

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Mushroom”, €170. Available from April 25, 2022 on nike.com and in a selection of stores.

© Nike

Thrilled

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Source link

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

From Mexico, the wife of Marco Antonio Solís shook the network

5 mins ago

3 drama movies to watch on Netflix

6 mins ago

Daniel Radcliffe alcoholic, Emma Watson makes a surprising revelation

8 mins ago

Rod reacts on television to the commitment of his ex, Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck: he laughs, but he looks very uncomfortable

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button