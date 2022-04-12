Billie Eilish signs her own pair of Air Force 1s for Nike (and she’s got a twist)

Definitely nothing seems to stop Billie Eilish. After winning the Oscar for best original song for his track “No Time To Die”, the American artist is back with Nike for a collaboration around the brand’s emblematics. After giving away her own version of the Air Jordan 15 and Air Jordan 1 KO last year, the singer took on the Air Force 1 by imagining a “durable” pair.

A fervent activist for the protection of the environment, Billie Eilish has therefore chosen to work with a synthetic nubuck material composed of 80% recycled materials in order to create these new sneakers. True to her aesthetic, the young artist opted for an oversized look with five velcro straps, all available in beige. On the soles inside, we can read the following message: “It is difficult to stop it once it has started”. In addition to this pair of sneakers, Billie Eilish also signs a capsule collection of clothing including a hoodie, a t-shirt and jogging pants.

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Mushroom”, €170. Available from April 25, 2022 on nike.com and in a selection of stores.

© Nike