Billie Eilish, the new album is titled ‘Happier Than Ever’ and will be out soon

A few hours after the teaser published on his Instagram profile, we finally know something more about Billie Eilish’s long-awaited second album. The record is titled Happier Than Ever and will be released on July 30 this year. The official announcement was anticipated by billboards that appeared in various cities and then confirmed by Variety.

Eilish confirmed it a few minutes ago on Instagram, explaining that the day after tomorrow, April 29, a new single will be released: “My new album Happier Than Ever will be released on July 30th. It is the best thing I have ever created and I am excited, nervous and impatient for you to hear it. I can’t even say how much. I have never felt so much love for a project. I hope you feel what I do. The new single will be released on Thursday at 9 in the morning ».

In February, in an interview for Stephen Colbert’s late show, Billie Eilish said that the record was written in lockdown, the only period off the tour she has experienced since its debut in 2016. “Without Covid I don’t think that I was going to make this record, or a record in general, ”he said. “This doesn’t mean I’m going to talk about the virus, but obviously if things around you change, then you change too. Life goes like this. In short, I have to thank Covid for this record ».

After the debut album When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Eilish has released several new songs: Everything I Wanted, the song for the James Bond film No Time to Die, Therefore I Am, My Future and the duet with Rosalia The Vas Olvidar. A documentary has also recently been released, The World’s in Little Blurry, which we have told you here.

Here is the tracklist:
1. Getting Older
2. I Didn’t Change My Number
3. Billie Bossa Nova
4. my future
5. Oxytocin
6. GOLDWING
7. Lost Cause
8. Halley’s Comet
9. Not My Responsibility
10. OverHeated
11. Everybody Dies
12. Your Power
13. NDA
14. Therefore I Am
15. Happier Than Ever
16. Male Fantasy

