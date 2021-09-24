Binance Coin (BNB): Prices Catch Up After Last Sell-Off

The cryptocurrency market appears to have found some relief after the September 7 sell-off, although the sales have continued to push prices down this last remnant of the week. Not even Binance Coin has managed to escape this broader trend. The altcoin started today’s session recovering slightly due to the bullish break of an “ascending triangle” technical pattern, but prices were immediately pushed back to the resistance barrier at $ 437-440. At the time of writing, BNB is trading at $ 414.6, a marginal drop of 0.9% measured in the past 24 hours.

Conditions not suitable for new rapid lunges

BNB’s losses have so far been limited by the support level at $ 390, although prices have managed to temporarily break below that defensive line during the development of some hourly bars. So long as volatility now appears to have started to stabilize, a period of consolidation between $ 437 and $ 410 can be expected. Incidentally, the lower range of this channel coincides with the lower band of the Bollinger Bands on the hourly chart. When prices move to the lower band, they usually tend to trigger buy reactions. However, we must state that, in the event of a breakdown of even the $ 410 level, attention would immediately shift to the immediately lower support lines placed at $ 390 and $ 372.