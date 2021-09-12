Binance, insurance funds and the events of May 19

In recent days an academic article has analyzed in depth what happened on May 19th on the Binance platform. The exchange went offline, causing losses to users who were unable to interact with the platform while a cryptocurrency market crash was underway.

Professor of Economics at the University of Sussex Carol Alexander it went deep, with a long item which analyzes what would have happened if the platform had remained operational.

Specifically, the analysis focuses on futures and leveraged token trading. If the platform hadn’t gone offline, professional traders could have made huge gains by taking advantage of the bearish market. With the platform offline for several hours, traders could not take advantage of the moment and their positions were liquidated.

Carol Alexander’s basic thesis is that for Binance the whole situation was “convenient”.

In fact, the text reads:

“The discontinuation of the futures platform has been very convenient for Binance.”

In fact, if Binance had been operational, it would have had to cover the positions with the insurance fund and according to his analysis, that fund would not have been enough.

Two clarifications must be made: May 19 is the day on which China announced a new ban on bitcoin. Bitcoin dropped from $ 42,000 to $ 34,000 that day and then partially recovered. It should be added that not only Binance went offline, but other platforms also encountered problems due to the high turnout of users.

That investors have been damaged is out of the question, so much so that, for example, one is starting from Italy class action against Binance.

It remains to understand what happened that day and if Carol Alexander’s thesis is true.

On May 19 as told by Binance

Cryptonomist wanted to address the issue directly with Binance. Regarding the article, a representative of the exchange pointed out how probably the whole analysis is based on incorrect data, which inevitably lead to incorrect conclusions. From Binance they explain:

“Academic cryptocurrency research is a sign that our industry is gaining more mainstream adoption, so we’re happy to see growing academic interest. As the cryptocurrency market is still young, many benchmarks have yet to be formalized. In the case of this author’s post, they seem to have confused aggregate data with our instant data. Our insurance fund is also very different in purpose and function than what is stated in the blog post. Consequently, the author’s conclusion is probably inaccurate. We would be very happy to work with the wider public to set industry standards ”.

Regarding the functioning of the system, the liquidations, and the insurance fund, the platform is keen to be as transparent as possible.

In fact, the following guides are available on the site:

But what happened on May 19th? From Binance they explain:

“The exponential growth of cryptocurrencies can occasionally pose technical bottlenecks for trading platforms due to real-time market fluctuations associated with periods of high trading volume. On May 19, almost all cryptocurrency exchanges experienced temporary disruptions due to extreme market volatility. At Binance, we took immediate steps to engage users affected by the outage and worked quickly to resume trading. There are risks associated with any trading environment, and our Terms of Service inform our users of such risks, including the possibility of systems downtime. We strive to limit any disruption, and are continually working to improve the capabilities of our platform to provide a best-in-class experience. “

In short, as mentioned on the 19th of May, all the platforms suffered from technical problems, therefore Binance’s problem was not an isolated case.

Finally, Carol Alexander’s analysis in the finale focuses on relationship between Binance and Tether.

Tether in recent days has made known its reserves, updating an earlier March report. Documents show that USDT tokens are backed not only by cash, but half of them are debt securities.

Professor Carol Alexander wonders if it is not Binance who has issued debt securities for 30 billion dollars on which half of Tether’s collateralisation (whose market cap exceeds 60 billion dollars) is based. After all, the academician reasons, Binance is one of the top Tether brokers.

When asked about the topic, Binance did not answer:

“We do not publicly discuss any of our trade agreements with any of our partners. So, as far as the questions about Tether are concerned, we refer you to them ”.

What is certain is that after these episodes, the attention of the authorities on Binance has increased. But the exchange is not worried and indeed is ready to collaborate with the authorities, in a context, that of cryptocurrencies, which is young and constantly evolving.

After all, as the CEO recently said Changpeng Zhao, the platform is young and in some cases it was wrong, but it works to improve itself every day. It will do this by working with the authorities and putting in place what is necessary to protect users.