Binance Releases “Crypto Bill of Rights”

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO of exchange of cryptocurrencies Binanceclaimed that the company aims to create headquarters and regional offices around the world, to move from a “technology company to a financial services company”. Along these lines, the exchange has issued a “charter of rights crypto“.

The company released a bill on Tuesday, dubbed “10 rights essential for users of cryptocurrencies“, suggesting a framework for lawmakers around the world that” can serve as a guide in regulatory discussions and in the development of global frameworks for cryptocurrency markets. “

The bill calls for universal access to financial instruments, encourages innovation, calls for strict protection of personal data and more, arguing that:

“Every human being should have access to financial tools, such as cryptocurrencies, which allow for greater economic independence.”

The seventh point of the bill states that “regulation and innovation are not mutually exclusive”, adding that “regulation of cryptocurrencies is inevitable”.

Echoing this view, the CEO stated that:

“We want to do everything we can as an industry to work with regulators and world leaders to identify what regulatory policy will be that protects users and stimulates innovation.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Squawk Box, the CEO stressed the need for a centralized exchange to adopt a centralized structure, a change from its long-standing “decentralized home” narrative.

“When we started, we started out as a decentralized organization. But as the industry gets bigger, regulators are looking at this industry. [e loro] they don’t know how to work with decentralized structures, “the CEO said.

Earlier this year, Binance faced worldwide regulatory scrutiny over operating in various jurisdictions. Since then, the company has enacted regulations and hired former law enforcement members to help achieve this goal.

He further said: “We firmly believe that regulations are good for this industry,” adding that the company aims to fully embrace regulation. As part of this, CZ noted that it has released a crypto rights statement.

