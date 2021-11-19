Binance Smart Chain Upgrade | the burn real time of $ BNB starts on November 30th

From the parts of Binance you never sleep. Particularly when it comes to operating on the Binance Smart Chain, a project that continues to evolve and in particular to improve its functionality.

Yesterday the timing of the Bruno Upgrade, a new hardfork which should take place next November 30, when in Italy it will be the early hours of the morning. There will be several updates, which can actually make a difference both for those who use this protocol and for those who have invested on $ BNB.

With Bruno, from November 30, we start with the constant burn of BNB

Upgrade Bruno – v1.1.5: all the news

When we talk about Binance Smart Chain we are necessarily talking about one of the best performing and most used blockchains in the crypto world today. 14 million transactions even within the same day, a new record that was recorded less than 48 hours ago and growing number of users and projects. A force that, even in terms of marketcap, begins to rival Ethereum.

There v1.1.5, yet another hard fork which will insert a burning in real time from Binance Coin, we move on to a subsequent phase of the protocol, which will become more decentralized.

Burning real time: what does it mean?

It means that part of the BNB which are used as fee, i.e. as commissions, they will not return to the validators, but will be sent to wallet inaccessible to anyone – and therefore lost forever. It is a deflationary mechanism that is already used by several networks – as in the case of Ethereum – and that it will offer upward pressure on the price of $ BNB.

60% faster node sync

At least as stated by Binance, with the burden of proof that will then have to be borne by the network when it is fully operational. It would still be a further blow to Ethereum, which is still waiting for the switch to the system of PoS validation.

How to prepare: do we have to do something?

No. Whether we are managers or users of projects hosted by the network, or if we are investors in Binance Coin. The upgrade will be completely painless. Different speech instead for the knots and their managers. These in fact will have to update to version 1.1.5, code name Bruno, as soon as possible, thus avoiding being out of line with the rest of the network. It will be, as in the past, an otherwise painless transition.

With a little gem that we point out before saying goodbye: the pace at which they will come destroyed BNB will be decided according to the model of governance proper to the protocol, and therefore in a decentralized manner. An important step forward for BSC, which must free itself from excessive centralization both in terms of development and validation.