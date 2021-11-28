biography, career, filmography actor jurassic world dominion

Sam Neill is one of the best known faces to the public of contemporary cinema, as well as actor hugely successful, and has had the opportunity to play numerous roles throughout his career that have allowed him to build one huge filmography. The role for which Neill is most famous is certainly that of Doctor Alan Grant in the movie “Jurassic Park” of the 1993 directed by Steven Spielberg, role that – after almost twenty years – resumed within the new “Jurassic World: Dominion“Directed, instead, by Colin Trevorrow and outgoing in 2022. Below, in detail, the biography, career and filmography of actor Sam Neill.

Sam Neill Biography and Career

Sam Neill, born Nigel John Dermot “Sam” Neill, is a New Zealand actor born in Omagh on September 14, 1947. Neill starts studying acting in the theater, and then also devote himself to direction, to the assembly and to the writing of screenplays. After earning the degree in English Literature at Victoria University in Wellington, Sam embarks on the career of director and editor for the National Film Unit of New Zealand. In 1977, instead, gets the first role from hero in the movie “The only rule is to winWhich, thanks to the success obtained, will start a thriving career for the New Zealand actor; in 80s, in fact, Neill receives various awards including the one as Best Leading Actor at the Australian Film Institute Award.

It is in the 90’s, however, that Sam Neill takes part in the movie which allowed him to earn most successful Which “Piano lessons“ (1993) by Jane Campion, “The seed of madness“(1994) by John Carpenter and of course”Jurassic Park”(1993) by Steven Spielberg in which he plays the Doctor Alan Grant, a role that made him famous all over the world and which he will resume, later, in the sequels of the series. In addition to having starred in numerous films, the New Zealand actor also participated in the filming of the miniseries “Peaky Blinders“On BBC Two.

Sam Neill filmography: all the films in which the Jurassic Park actor starred

There very long filmography by Sam Neill is full of relevant titles, among which certainly stand out collaborations with i most famous directors Which Wim Wenders, John Carpenter, Steven Spielberg And Roger Michell. The New Zealand actor has therefore managed to collect numerous roles within the most varied genres of short and feature films and, for this reason, it is worth mentioning in detail all the movies that Sam Neill has starred in.