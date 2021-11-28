biography, career, filmography actor jurassic world dominion
Sam Neill is one of the best known faces to the public of contemporary cinema, as well as actor hugely successful, and has had the opportunity to play numerous roles throughout his career that have allowed him to build one huge filmography. The role for which Neill is most famous is certainly that of Doctor Alan Grant in the movie “Jurassic Park” of the 1993 directed by Steven Spielberg, role that – after almost twenty years – resumed within the new “Jurassic World: Dominion“Directed, instead, by Colin Trevorrow and outgoing in 2022. Below, in detail, the biography, career and filmography of actor Sam Neill.
Sam Neill Biography and Career
Sam Neill, born Nigel John Dermot “Sam” Neill, is a New Zealand actor born in Omagh on September 14, 1947. Neill starts studying acting in the theater, and then also devote himself to direction, to the assembly and to the writing of screenplays. After earning the degree in English Literature at Victoria University in Wellington, Sam embarks on the career of director and editor for the National Film Unit of New Zealand. In 1977, instead, gets the first role from hero in the movie “The only rule is to winWhich, thanks to the success obtained, will start a thriving career for the New Zealand actor; in 80s, in fact, Neill receives various awards including the one as Best Leading Actor at the Australian Film Institute Award.
It is in the 90’s, however, that Sam Neill takes part in the movie which allowed him to earn most successful Which “Piano lessons“ (1993) by Jane Campion, “The seed of madness“(1994) by John Carpenter and of course”Jurassic Park”(1993) by Steven Spielberg in which he plays the Doctor Alan Grant, a role that made him famous all over the world and which he will resume, later, in the sequels of the series. In addition to having starred in numerous films, the New Zealand actor also participated in the filming of the miniseries “Peaky Blinders“On BBC Two.
Sam Neill filmography: all the films in which the Jurassic Park actor starred
There very long filmography by Sam Neill is full of relevant titles, among which certainly stand out collaborations with i most famous directors Which Wim Wenders, John Carpenter, Steven Spielberg And Roger Michell. The New Zealand actor has therefore managed to collect numerous roles within the most varied genres of short and feature films and, for this reason, it is worth mentioning in detail all the movies that Sam Neill has starred in.
- The Water Cycle, directed by Philip McDonald – short film (1972)
- Telephone Etiquette, by Sam Neill (1974)
- Landfall, by Paul Maunder (1975)
- Ashes, directed by Barry Barclay – documentary (1975)
- Sleeping Dogs, directed by Roger Donaldson (1977)
- My Brilliant Career, by Gillian Armstrong (1979)
- The Journalist, by Michael Thornhill (1979)
- Just Out of Reach, by Linda Blagg (1979)
- The Final Conflict, directed by Graham Baker (1981)
- Z-Men (Attack Force Z), directed by Tim Burstall (1981)
- Possession, by Andrzej Żuławski (1981)
- From a Far Country, directed by Krzysztof Zanussi (1981)
- Enigma – The Code of the Assassin (Enigma), directed by Jeannot Szwarc (1982)
- Plenty, directed by Fred Schepisi (1985)
- For Love Alone, by Stephen Wallace (1986)
- The Umbrella Woman, by Ken Cameron (1987)
- Evil Angels, directed by Fred Schepisi (1988)
- 10 am: Dead Calm, directed by Phillip Noyce (1989)
- Shadow of China, by Mitsuo Yanagimachi (1989)
- The Hunt for Red October, by John McTiernan (1990)
- Death in Brunswick, by John Ruane (1990)
- Until the End of the World (Bis ans Ende der Welt), directed by Wim Wenders (1991)
- Memoirs of an Invisible Man, by John Carpenter (1992)
- Hostage, directed by Robert Young (1992)
- Piano Lessons (The Piano), directed by Jane Campion (1993)
- Jurassic Park, by Steven Spielberg (1993)
- Sirene (Sirens), by John Duigan (1993)
- Country Life, directed by Michael Blakemore (1994)
- In the Mouth of Madness, by John Carpenter (1994)
- Mowgli – The Jungle Book, directed by Stephen Sommers (1994)
- Restoration – Restoration, directed by Michael Hoffman (1995)
- Forgotten Silver, by Peter Jackson (1995)
- Children of the Revolution, directed by Peter Duncan (1996)
- Victory, by Mark Peploe (1996)
- Snow White: A Tale of Terror, directed by Michael Cohn (1997)
- Point of No Return (Event Horizon), by Paul WS Anderson (1997)
- The Horse Whisperer, directed by Robert Redford (1998)
- Amori e vendette (The Revengers’ Comedies), by Malcolm Mowbray (1998)
- The True Story of Father Damien (Molokai: The Story of Father Damien), directed by Paul Cox (1999)
- Bicentennial Man, by Chris Columbus (1999)
- My Mother Frank, by Mark Lamprell (2000)
- The Dish, by Rob Sitch (2000)
- Jurassic Park III, directed by Joe Johnston (2001)
- The Zookeeper, by Ralph Ziman (2001)
- Dirt Deeds – The rules of the game (Dirty Deeds), directed by David Caesar (2002)
- Perfect Strangers, by Gaylene Preston (2003)
- Yes, by Sally Potter (2004)
- Wimbledon, by Richard Loncraine (2004)
- Little Fish, by Rowan Woods (2005)
- Irresistible, by Ann Turner (2006)
- Angel – Life, the novel (Angel), directed by François Ozon (2007)
- Dean Spanley, directed by Toa Fraser (2008)
- Skin, by Anthony Fabian (2008)
- In Her Skin, directed by Simone North (2009)
- Under the Mountain, by Jonathan King (2009)
- Daybreakers – The Last Vampire (Daybreakers), directed by Michael Spierig (2009)
- The Dragon Pearl, directed by Mario Andreacchio (2011)
- The Hunter, by Daniel Nettheim (2011)
- The Vow, directed by Michael Sucsy (2012)
- Escape Plan – Escape Plan, directed by Mikael Håfström (2013)
- The Adventurer – The Mystery of the Midas Box (The Adventurer: The Curse of the Midas Box), directed by Jonathan Newman (2013)
- Let’s not throw ourselves down (A Long Way Down), directed by Pascal Chaumeil (2014)
- The great passion (United Passions), directed by Frédéric Auburtin (2014)
- Backtrack, by Michael Petroni (2015)
- The Daughter, directed by Simon Stone (2015)
- MindGamers, directed by Andrew Goth (2015)
- Wilderpeople (Hunt for the Wilderpeople), directed by Taika Waititi (2016)
- Tommy’s Honor, directed by Jason Connery (2016)
- Sweet Country, by Warwick Thornton (2017)
- Thor: Ragnarok, by Taika Waititi (2017) – uncredited cameo
- The Man on the Train – The Commuter (The Commuter), directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (2018)
- Peter Rabbit, directed by Will Gluck (2018)
- Palm Beach, directed by Rachel Ward (2019)
- Blackbird – The Last Embrace (Blackbird), directed by Roger Michell (2019)
- La campionessa (Ride Like a Girl), directed by Rachel Griffiths (2019)
- Cinema Quarentine: Das Leek – short film (2020)
- Quarantine Cinema: Das Bad – short film (2020)
- Cinema Quarantino: Das Bogroll – short film (2020)
- Cinema Quarantino: Das Underachiever – short film (2020)
- Cinema Quarantino: Das Fone Hell – short film (2020)
- Rams, by Jeremy Sims (2020)