Bishop of La Vega asks to modify the Constitution

The Holy Hill, La Vega.– The bishop of the diocese of La Vega, Monsignor Héctor Rafael Rodríguez, today asked the National Congress for a constitutional reform to establish in the country a Public Ministry and an independent justice system.

He said that in the country these estates cannot be available to a government at a given time.

Likewise, the prelate considers that it is time for the country to approve a new Dominican Penal Code.

Monsignor Rodríguez also expressed concern about corruption and high levels of violence that prevail in the country, evils that, in his opinion, should be eradicated.

The bishop spoke in those terms when officiating the central mass in the parish sanctuary of Our Lady of Las Mercedes del Santo Cerro, with the presence of President Luis Abinader, First Lady Raquel Arbaje and Vice President Raquel Peña.

Also participating were the President of the Senate, Eduardo Estrella, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Víctor-Ito-Bisonó, the General Director of Proindustria, Ulises Rodríguez, the General Manager of Edenorte, Andrés Cueto, the Mayor of La Vega, Kelvin Cruz and the provincial governor, Luisa Jiménez de La Mota.

From early in the morning, dozens of people gathered outside the church to listen to the mass on the occasion of the Mercedes Day.