News

Bitcoin alert: whales are increasingly nervous. One transaction was worth $ 206 million

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

We had anticipated it in recent days. The whales i.e. the big holders of Bitcoin seem to be getting more and more nervous.

The price dynamics of the cryptocurrency queen have not seen huge swings lately. Obviously, this must be understood. Bitcoin by its nature fluctuates much more than a real currency but for this reason fluctuations within a certain range do not scare too much. Indeed, Bitcoin movements had seemed almost boring lately. But in reality, under the surface, analysts had noticed unusually large and important movements. It is as if all or most of the whales have started making Bitcoin handovers at the same time. Whale Alert highlighted how 5,000 BTC were suddenly moved from Xapo to the famous Binance. We are talking about a transfer worth 206 million dollars. This dynamic had emerged a couple of days ago and some saw there a strong net signal of increased volatility for the currency. Sort of like saying that the whales were simply seeing first a question of volatility that the bulk of the market would see later.

There is nervousness among the greats

However, there had also been some claims that it was a spurious peak destined to die out on its own. This was not the case: the data confirm that the whales are in great turmoil. All of this happens at a very special time for Bitcoin. In fact, it is now anxiously expecting that the authority that oversees the American stock exchange, namely the SEC, will finally take a decision on the ETF exposed to Bitcoin. This decision now considered a symbolic act, a watershed in the history of cryptocurrencies is monopolizing attention.

Loading...
Advertisements

Read also: Lavazza confirms: price increases for all foodstuffs. Let’s see what happens

Furthermore, many regulators would like to get their grip on cryptocurrencies and block many of its features or at least regulate them harshly. Nothing comparable to the total ban imposed by China, but a crackdown is being imposed.

Read also: Revolution: 62% of institutional investors will debut on Bitcoin within the year

So it is not clear what the whales have in mind. But it is now increasingly clear that volatility on the crypto queen will have to increase.

Previous articleThe dollar is in safe-haven mode. It’s a good investment idea: let’s see how

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

921
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
816
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
816
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
768
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
717
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
715
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
709
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
703
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
697
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top