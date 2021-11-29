Bitcoin and Ethereum soar high, Rally of SAND and GALA

The price of Bitcoin started an upward correction above $ 57,000.

started an upward correction above $ 57,000. Ethereum spikes up more than 7%, XRP is still below USD 1.00.

spikes up more than 7%, XRP is still below USD 1.00. SAND And GALA have risen by more than 23%.

Bitcoin price started a recovery wave above the USD 56,500 resistance. BTC it rose 6%, broke the USD 57,000 level and is currently (04:35 UTC) in the consolidation phase. A close above the $ 58,000 level is needed for further short-term rally.

Furthermore, most of the major altcoins are moving higher. ETH it is up 7% and there was a break above the USD 4,300 level. XRP is still struggling to break out of the USD 1.00 resistance. ADA peaked below $ 1.55 before correcting above $ 1.55.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After extending the losses, bitcoin’s price found support near the $ 53,500 level. BTC started a new rise and broke through the $ 55,000 resistance. BTC also broke the $ 57,000 resistance to move into a short-term positive zone. The price is consolidating gains and may attempt further upside above the $ 58,000 resistance. The next major resistance is near the $ 59,500 level.

On the downside, initial support is near the 56,500 level. The next major support is forming near the $ 55,000 level.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price gained pace on a move above the $ 4,200 and $ 4,250 levels. ETH also broke above the USD 4,300 level and is trading in a positive zone. The next key resistance is near USD 4,350, above which it may continue to gain pace.

If a downward correction occurs, the price could find support near USD 4,250. The next major support is near USD 4,200, below which the price may drop further.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, SHIB and XRP

Cardano (ADA) extended the decline and fell below the $ 1.50 level. It is now correcting losses and is trading above USD 1.55. To continue rising, the price must break above the USD 1.65 level in the short term.

Binance coin (BNB) rose 5% and broke above the USD 585 level. The bulls have also pushed the price above the USD 600 level and it may continue to rise. The next big hurdle is near the USD 620 level.

Solana (SOL) gained ground on a move above the USD 190 level. It is up 7% and even surpassed the USD 200 level. An immediate hurdle is near USD 212, beyond which the price could rise towards the USD 225 level.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) settled below the USD 0.000040 level. It also tested the USD 0.0000365 level before starting an upward correction. It needs to break above the USD 0.000040 level to continue rising. The next major resistance is near the $ 0.000042 level.

XRP price tested the $ 0.88 level before recovering losses. It is back above the USD 0.92 and USD 0.95 resistance levels. The next major resistance is near USD 1.00. A close above USD 1.00 could drive the price towards the USD 1.05 level. If not, it could fall below the $ 0.92 level.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are up by more than 10%, including SAND, GALA, WAXP, MANA, LUNA, LRC, ENJ, KLAY, BORA, KSM and DOT. Of these, SAND earned over 30% and broke the $ 7.7 mark.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is moving higher towards the $ 58,000 level. If BTC gains pace above $ 58,000, it could accelerate gains to $ 60,000 in the short term.

_______

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN