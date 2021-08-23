Bitcoin at $ 1 million by 2025. What will support the next BTC rally

Bitcoin could surpass the $ 1 million level within the next four years according to a cryptocurrency expert. Here is the BTC forecast for 2025

Recently, a Coindesk publisher, Ollie Leech, claimed that the price of Bitcoin would hit $ 1 million. While not sure exactly when this will happen, the publisher believes it could reach that goal around 2025.

The publisher believes that this price can be reached following two very important factors: first of all the halving of Bitcoin in 2024, and the growing institutional adoption that will play a role in the exponential adoption of Bitcoin.

But how realistic is Bitcoin’s projection of $ 1 million?

Well, following the history of Bitcoin, such projections may actually be correct.

For starters, Bitcoin has seen a significant increase in value after each halving event. The first Bitcoin halving took place on November 28, 2012, and what followed is that the price of BTC went from $ 12 to around $ 1,200 a year later.

Bitcoin’s second halving occurred on July 9, 2016. After this event, Bitcoin’s price went from $ 647 to around $ 20,000 in December 2017.

A similar trend was observed after Bitcoin’s 3rd halving on May 11, 2020. What followed is that the price of Bitcoin went from $ 8,000 to over $ 64,000.

One thing clear is that after each halving, Bitcoin’s price goes up exponentially. Basically, if the trend is something to follow, Bitcoin reaching $ 1 million per token after the 2024 halving is a more real possibility than one might think.

The fact is that Bitcoin’s rallies after the halving have quantifiable logic behind them. Since its inception, the demand for Bitcoin has grown steadily. Whether it’s the dark web in its early days or major institutions now, the demand has been steadily increasing.

However, the supply of new Bitcoins arriving on the markets is steadily declining. During the first halving of Bitcoin, the block rewards for miners went from 50 to 25. In the second halving, the rewards for the blocks were reduced from 25 to 12.5. In the 2024 halving, premiums will drop from 12.5 to 6.25. This means that the growing demand for Bitcoin is always on the lookout for a falling supply.

Aside from the halving, things look much better for Bitcoin than in previous halving events.

In 2021, Bitcoin experienced a level of mainstreaming like never before. This year, El Salvador announced it would use Bitcoin as legal tender. Although El Salvador is a small country with little influence in global geopolitics, it still marks a considerable milestone for Bitcoin in terms of traditional legitimacy.

In addition to adoption by El Salvador, Bitcoin has undergone massive adoption by major institutions in the United States and elsewhere. One of the institutions that have been more aggressive in adopting Bitcoin is Microstrategy. US software has aggressively bought Bitcoin over the past year and is now worth over $ 3 billion worth of Bitcoin.

Other institutions that are moving towards Bitcoin are JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs. These institutions indicated that they would be offering Bitcoin products, particularly to their wealthy clients.

Of course, the biggest news regarding Bitcoin adoption came from Tesla. While the company subsequently suspended Bitcoin payments, Elon Musk said he was still open to the idea of ​​accepting Bitcoin for payments.

This institutional mainstreaming and the fact that the halving makes Bitcoin increasingly scarce could see Bitcoin trial prices exceeding $ 1 million by 2025.

Even from a retail perspective, adoption is only set to get bigger in the future. This is evident in the major payment companies such as Paypal, MasterCard and Visa starting to accept it for payments. MasterCard also conducted a survey and found that 40% of its users plan to transact in cryptocurrency by 2023.

All of these are demand factors that probably will see Bitcoin reach $ 1 million or more after the block halving of 2024.

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

To invest in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upwards than downwards, thus having the opportunity to gain (or lose) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on financial leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2.00. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

To start trading cryptocurrency CFDs, you will need to:

Open an account

If you trade with CFDs, you don't need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products.

Inform you

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate.

Use a strategy

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success.

Trade

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on "buy", if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or "sell" if you believe it will fall.

Close the position

Once you have reached your goal, or if you believe it is better to stop the losses, you can close the position by placing an order opposite to the opening one: if you bought, you must sell, if you sold you must buy.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is one of the favorite activities of many people who wish to ride the enthusiastic rally of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

Online brokers such as 101Investing (see here 101Investing review ) provides a series of tools to invest in major markets in a simple and safe way thanks to cutting-edge trading platforms that can be used from any PC or smartphone.

101Investing, an investment platform owned by FXBFI Broker Financial Invest, authorized to operate by CySEC throughout the European Union.

By registering on the 101Investing website you can try the best trading platforms for free as well as having the lowest spreads in the industry and a full suite of powerful risk management tools. Included are a number of fundamental, technical and sentiment tools to help you make the best decisions.

To find out about 101Investing’s offer, visit the website https://www.101investing.com/it

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. Between 74 and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. When trading CFDs, you should consider your understanding of how CFDs work and take into account the high risk of losing your money. Please read our Risk Disclosure Statement in its entirety.