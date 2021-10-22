News

Bitcoin breaks through $ 66,000 driven by the debut of the first ETF on digital currency. “Miners” fleeing China

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

New record for bitcoin that exceeds 66 thousand dollars. For days the cryptocurrency “flirted” with this threshold pushed by the debut on Wall Street of an ETF (a fund that merely replicates the composition of some indices) dedicated to the most famous digital currency. In the last year the bitcoin has more than that doubled its value and the race does not stop despite the skepticism recently expressed by some big names in finance. Last week the CEO by Jp Morgan Jamie Dimon he claimed that bitcoin is “useless”. When asked why he allowed his bank customers to have exposure to digital currency, Dimon replied by making a parallel with cigarettes: “I don’t think you should smoke cigarettes, but our customers are adults“.

In recent weeks, the United States has overtaken China in terms of the number of “miners” or computer structures working on the creation of digital currencies as foreseen by the algorithm that supports the cryptocurrency. Beijing recently imposed bans on cryptocurrency production, triggering a flight to new destinations. According to data from Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance, between May and July China’s global share of hashrate – the unit for measuring the processing power of the Bitcoin network – has plummeted to zero, while the American one has soared to 35.4%, an increase of 428% compared to September 2020. The share of Kazakhstan, climbed to 18%.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never as in this moment do we need you

In these difficult and extraordinary times, it is essential to guarantee quality information. For us at ilfattoquotidiano.it the only masters are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential to enable us to do this. Become a supporter too

Thanks,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Loading...
Advertisements

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Apple, the Dutch antitrust rejects in-app payment systems: “They exclude third parties, they must be changed”

next

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

732
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
686
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
571
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
507
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
476
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
401
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
369
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
331
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
317
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
315
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top