Bitcoin Cash: volatility on the way?

For several months the price of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is in fact lateralizing, but may soon give way to a period of volatility.

The drop in the price of BCH

In fact, after the mid-May peak, which brought it back above $ 1,500, the price dropped to $ 550 and has remained in that area to this day.

The current price is $ 557, and has never exceeded $ 800 since June.

Some analysts argue that, currently, there would be a strong support at $ 530, and a strong resistance at $ 711. It is therefore no coincidence that the price is basically continuing to fluctuate within this range.

But this situation may not last long.

Volatility on Bitcoin Cash, the indicators

Although it is assumed that the ongoing lateralization may go on for a while, there is also the possibility of an increase in volatility. In fact, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41, which is one neutral zone which for now does not show any clear signs of a possible strong movement. Volatility is currently low, and the trend looks neither bearish nor bullish, at least for now.

But that volatility also appears at the same time in possible increase. This would suggest a possible change of trend, although it is difficult to guess when it might happen. Surely the thresholds of $ 530 and $ 711 can be interesting indicators in this sense, because in the event of a breakout, the lateralization period could cease.

The fact is that the BCH market can easily change stance very quickly, so even if there are currently no clear signs of a turnaround in the short term, it could also get upset very quickly in the event of major news, or support breaks or important resistances.

For example, at the beginning of April the price was around $ 530, and within just over a month it tripled, before returning to the starting level in the following month and a half.

Some analysts therefore expect a drastic and sudden change in trend should the lateralization period end.

It should be noted that the all-time high is still that of December 20 four years ago, when it touched the $ 3,800. The current price is 85% lower.

Bitcoin Cash among the most used cryptocurrencies in the world

BCH, despite the collapse in value in recent years, it still remains absolute one of the most used cryptocurrencies in the world. Eg a recent investigation of PYMNTS carried out on 250 financial institutions revealed that, although only 10% offer their customers access to cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is offered by 6% of these institutions, while stablecoins, ETH and BCH are still offered by 4%.

Probably the diffusion acquired over the years still holds up, despite the poor price performance.