Bitcoin Catastrophe! Investors abandon Cardano and Ethereum… ETH ETHUSD BTC BTCUSD ADA ADAUSD

Today we see again how the price of BTC is around $38,500. Cardano and Ethereum have suffered similarly surprising falls and their charts, at the moment, show a long way to go to recover some of that loss.

The news about a possible legalization and adoption of cryptocurrencies in the Central African Republic does not seem to have positively affected the value of these crypto today. Could it be improved in the not too distant future? Is this a good time to buy while waiting for the rise?

The price of Bitcoin today is $38,580.59, which means a loss of 3.01% over the last 24 hours and 0.99% over the last seven days. Its market volume is 734,218,887,393 dollars.

The BTC today seems to go downhill without brakes. While the previous days, he seemed to recover from some falls, today his attempts ended in stronger staggered falls. Its maximum peak is observed at 16:54. From that single moment that the graph line was positively green, it began its staggered descent. Its lowest point was touched at forest 11:19. The recovery from that last drop is minimal.

Graph of cryptocurrency and pair BTCUSD as of 04/25/2022 in real time on a one-day time frame.

Cardano today has an exchange price of $0.841, indicating a 5.87% loss over the last 24 hours and a 4.93% loss over the last seven days. A market cap is $28,386,488,958.

ADA seemed to be very stable in price for many hours, until its first stepped drop around 3:09. After touching that point, the price managed to increase a little, and then draw the next downward step. At this time, the line seems to recover some point, but not too much.

Graph of the cryptocurrency and ADAUSD pair as of 04/25/2022 in real time in a 24-hour time frame.

ETH today has a stock price of 2,826.96 which shows a drop of 4.25% over the last 24 hours and a drop of 2.68% over the last seven days. Its market capitalization is $341,0009,079,520.

The ETH chart seemed to have a stable price, although somewhat bayish from the first hours observed on the chart. And the forest 21:34. After reaching that maximum, the price began to fall in steps like other cryptocurrencies. Its lowest peak is recorded at 8:24. His trend continues to be mostly bayist.

Graph of the cryptocurrency and pair ETHUSD as of 04/25/2022 in real time in a 24-hour time frame.