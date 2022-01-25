Bitcoin & Co .: everything collapses! 2 cryptocurrencies to buy now

Here are two cryptocurrencies that, despite recent challenges, appear poised to outperform over the long term.

Cryptocurrencies, starting with Bitcoin, are experiencing a very difficult phase right now, thanks to a heavy sell-off that has led the total market valuation to a drop of 20% since the beginning of the year.

Here are two cryptocurrencies to buy and hold for a long time

But the long-term outlook for blockchain seems intact as technology improves and investors seek to preserve wealth in a period of rising global inflation.

From the pages of The Motley Fool, Will Ebiefung points to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) as great ways to bet on these long-term trends.

Ethereum

With a market capitalization of $ 326 billion, Ethereum accounts for 19% of the cryptocurrency market capitalization. Although the network has lagged behind the new blockchains in terms of speed, Ethereum can maintain dominance of the market thanks to its first mover advantage and active development community.

Founded in 2015, Ethereum has expanded the possibilities of blockchain technology by allowing users to program self-executing smart contracts to build decentralized applications (dApps).

These standalone programs range from digital art markets to decentralized exchanges where users can buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

With a transaction capacity of only 15 per second, the Ethereum network suffers from congestion and high transaction costs.

However, its popularity still allows it to attract high-impact projects such as Shiba Inu, a $ 14 billion token that it has chosen to build on the Ethereum network because, as the Shiba Inu white paper states, “it is already secure and established” .

Ethereum is also working to improve its technical capabilities through an update called Ethereum 2.0, designed to make the blockchain more scalable and environmentally friendly.

Cardano

With a market capitalization of $ 40 billion, Cardano is the sixth largest cryptocurrency on the planet.

Cardano is not yet on the level of Ethereum in “reputation”, but it boasts superior speed and technical capabilities, signaling that the platform is constantly improving to keep up with the competition.

Unlike Ethereum, Cardano already has a PoS validation system capable of handling around 250 transactions per second.

The developer of the platform also plans to roll out an update called Hydra that will increase Cardano’s scalability, adding another layer to its blockchain.

There isn’t much information yet on when Hydra will be available or how much the platform will speed up, but Cardano is already attracting its fair share of dApp development.

In January, the platform got its first decentralized finance exchange (DiFi) SundaeSwap, which allows users to trade cryptocurrencies and earn interest on their holdings without requiring a centralized broker.