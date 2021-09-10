Bitcoin collapses in minutes, who has “manipulated” the market?

Have the Whales “manipulated” the market yet again? he loses $ 8,000 in minutes, liquidating more than $ 1 billion.

Let’s take a step back

We broke up in early August when I reported the “Bitcoin Season” (that time period in which there is a better performance by the main

cryptocurrency relative to the entire market. Conversely, the Altcoin Season which occurs when 75% of the top 50 coins perform better in the last 90 days. I specified that for the Bitcoin there would be a strong rise, ergo reaffirm its dominance compared to all the other Altcoins.

From then on there was a turning point, the price touched and exceeded the resistance in the $ 32,200 area using it as support to reach 35 thousand, another resistance that had persisted since June. Subsequently, he tested the psychological price of $ 40,000 several times. I indicated that the price was in an accumulation phase, located in the area of ​​about $ 42,000 and finally at $ 46,500. In this large area, between 42 and 47 thousand dollars, “everything” was played. In fact, in the month of August we saw the price adjust the psychological price of 50 thousand dollars until the “break” upwards, reaching the area of ​​52,600 dollars around 6 September.

On September 7, shortly after the asset lost its psychological support at $ 50,000, Bitcoin collapsed “dramatically” below $ 43,000 and then recovered and consolidated at around $ 46,000.

But what happened?

A “mass” liquidation of traders, with excessive leverage, would have caused this collapse. In fact, more and more people in the last period are staying

approaching “with a certain interest” towards speculation on “derivative” products such as Futures (contracts that commit to buy or sell in the future obtaining great leverage opportunities that multiply profits or bring large losses) and Perpetual (they are similar to Futures, with the characteristic of not having an expiration and are the derivatives with higher volumes traded) and in recent months, seeing the digital currency always rising (traders speculated), there were

there have been few liquidations (which then took place, with record figures, in these days). Do not underestimate the launch of the “Lend” program in which Coinbase (NASDAQ 🙂 offers an annual return of 4% on the USD coin which paradoxically “competes” with the less profitable “savings accounts” (in fact the SEC threatens legal action) .

The “sell-off” was also caused by the “big” investors who had recently arrived on the market and sold. This makes us understand that the “derivatives” combined with the “Whales” are something scary for the “medium-investor”, who at any moment finds himself with “big” losses (scared), because these always tend (or almost) to manipulate the market.

All this just when El Salvador recognized cryptocurrency as legal tender but “Moody’s rating” immediately downgraded its creditworthiness.

“The experiment” did not start in the best way, in fact the “Chivo” portfolio that Salvadoran citizens had to download in order to exchange Bitcoin, and which at the time of first access was given the equivalent of 30 dollars in BTC, not appeared on the main “App Stores” making it inaccessible, and leading to the

collapse of the currency itself (initially the main reason) but the government of El Salvador instead of going into “anxiety”.

Using all the self-control at his disposal, he bought another 150 Bitcoins (at a discounted price!) For a total of 550. It should be emphasized that the “opening” of the government towards this asset was not totally appreciated by the people. because, according to many, it cannot be used as a reliable accounting unit.

Other countries are also “tempted”

Gabriel Silva, a member of the Congress of Panama, presented the proposal “Crypto Law: Making Panama compatible with the digital economy, the blockchain, crypto assets and the network” with the aim of making Bitcoin legal tender. Obviously by regulating its use and possession and using blockchain technology within the state infrastructure and finally aiming to expand the country’s economy and attract investments for new jobs.

But not only that, even in Ukraine the Parliament approved the “On Virtual Assets” bill that makes digital currency legal, with clear rules for its

use. Kiev will allow Ukrainian citizens to use the currency to declare their income “in virtual goods” but for the moment it cannot be used for

services and payment of taxes, the government would have the intention to do so by opening the use to companies and individuals by 2022 once the picture is clearer

regulate. Furthermore, to attract new investors, the new law establishes that companies offering crypto services will be able to be based and therefore pay

taxation in Ukraine (and will be protected by the state), through a license of 3100 dollars.

While in Italy?

The thought of Prime Minister Draghi has not changed: “I would think about it carefully. One euro today is one euro tomorrow. Bitcoin’s value fluctuates wildly.

This is why I would not call Bitcoin a currency. But there is also another reason. The euro is backed by the European Central Bank, the dollar by the Federal Reserve. Coins are backed by central banks or their governments. Nobody supports Bitcoin. “

Meanwhile, Italians are buying more and more cryptocurrencies

This is confirmed by a report drawn up by Finder, according to which 21% of Italians own virtual coins and the ones that seem to be most appreciated are Bitcoin (10%), (4%), (4%), Ethereum (3%) and (3%). The study involved 27 countries, 42 thousand interviewed via Google (NASDAQ 🙂 (of which 1,500 Italians). It should be emphasized that the studies conducted are approximate (it has not always been possible to survey a representative sample of the population for all countries) but the result places Italy in tenth place (above the United States and England) in the ranking of countries. where “digital currencies” are becoming relevant.

This is to highlight the fact that although there are “negative” rumors about it, for many people, the idea of ​​owning a “universal” currency is becoming “almost” a tangible reality.

Let’s analyze the Bitcoin chart:

Bitcoin is again in the range of 42 thousand – 47 thousand dollars, a rejection of the psychological price (50 thousand dollars) would lead to a retracement

even deeper in the 40 thousand dollar area. While the break of this “resistance”, in the long term, could lead the price to recover the April high.

Ultimately, the vision remains “LONG”, using Fibonacci we can identify the first Target at $ 73,000 and the second Target at $ 80,000 (except

surprises).

In fact, the Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR – provides information on market sentiment, profitability and losses detected in a particular period of time) returned negative after six weeks, which implies that traders have already sold their Bitcoin at a loss and that the market was oversold. While today it is close to 1 (50 in the RSI) and therefore it is a “buy the dip” opportunity? These days surely we could see more than a lateral movement before a possible “leap” upwards.

The digital currency has undergone a process of progressive growth, outperforming any kind of “optimistic forecast” and therefore a correction (indeed more than one) was more than due. Many perceived the “collapse”, which took place on Tuesday, as a “false breakout” but to give credit it will not only be the large number of Bitcoins moved to “Wallet Offline” but it will be necessary for the price to return in the short term to test the 50 thousand dollars.

“This article has been written for informational purposes only and the technical analysis of the charts is a personal point of view; it does not constitute solicitation, offer, advice, advice or recommendation to invest as such is not intended to incentivize in any way the purchase of assets. Remember that any type of assets is highly risky and therefore, any investment decision and the related risk remain with the investor “.