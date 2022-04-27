Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today April 26, 2022

This Tuesday morning, April 26, 2022, Bitcoin It remains settled at the level of 40 thousand dollars per unit, while other cryptocurrencies exhibit upward behavior against other national currencies.

The value of the virtual currency par excellence remains relatively stable at a level from which it only temporarily moves away to return after it managed to improve its position in previous weeks.

Bitcoin price this April 26, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 40 thousand 223.30

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 817 thousand 417.90

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 158 million 852 thousand 717.10

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 615 thousand 878.96

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 34 million 210 thousand 319.22

Bitcoin in euros: 37 thousand 627.61

Ethereum price east April 26 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 966.77

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 60 thousand 288.33

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 712 thousand 273.94

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 77784

Dogecoin price this April 26, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.16

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 3.18

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 616.96

Dogecoin in euros: 0.15

In case you are looking to make an investment with cryptocurrencies, remember that one characteristic of crypto assets is precisely that they have high volatility and you should carefully monitor their behavior in real time before making your operation.

