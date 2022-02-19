Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today February 18, 2022

This Friday February 18 Bitcointhe first of the cryptocurrencies, and also the most relevant, remains just above the threshold of 40 thousand dollars per unit, after the previous days the price reached 44 thousand dollars.

The previous week’s gains dissipate as bitcoin returns to a level seen days ago, when markets hoped the trend would remain higher towards a larger parity for the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin price this February 18, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 40 thousand 408.30

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 819 thousand 355.06

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 159 million 352 thousand 959.60

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 314 thousand 119.41

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 31 million 949 thousand 972.88

Bitcoin in euros: 35 thousand 549.23

Ethereum price this February 18, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 867.20

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 58 thousand 155.42

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 194 thousand 146.94

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 503.19

Dogecoin price this February 18, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.14

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.80

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 544.91

Dogecoin in euros: 0.12

Remember that, if you are going to carry out operations with bitcoin or other digital currencies, you must keep in mind that volatility in the financial markets is an essential characteristic, so you must remain attentive to the variations in the exchange rate in real time.

