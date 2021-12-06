Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin pass “bloody Saturday”

In the past 24 hours Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was unchanged, with the global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies falling 3.3% to $ 2.26 trillion on Sunday evening.

What happened

The leading cryptocurrency in the world did mark + 0.31% at $ 48,744.71; in the past seven days, Bitcoin has plummeted by 15.62%.

By comparison, the second largest digital currency in the world, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), gained 1.47% to $ 4,130.47; in the last seven days, ETH lost 4.8%.

The cryptocurrency meme Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) lost 4.83% to $ 0.17; in the last seven days DOGE left 19.91% on the ground.

Shiba Inu, the self-styled killer of DOGE, had a decline of 2.46% to 0.0000345 dollars; in the last seven days SHIB has lost 13.38% of its value.

Decred, a coin focused on open governance and community interaction, was the highest daily cryptocurrency at the time of publication, according to data from CoinMarketCap. In the last 24 hours, Decred has gained 2.85% to 92.76 dollars while in the last seven days it has lost 12.53%.

Among the other coins with the greatest daily increase, they are also reported Unus Sed Leo, Bitcoin BEP2 and Algorand.

Unus Sed Leo was up 1.91% to $ 3.60, Bitcoin BEP2 was up 0.98% to $ 49,103.07, and Algorand gained 5.98% to $ 1.71.

Because it is important

The “bloody” Saturday of BTC and altcoins was caused by the fear linked to an increase in interest rates and the Omicron variant of COVID-19; the weekend rout of leveraged betting made matters worse.

The nervousness recorded over the weekend has not yet abated: at the time of publication, Alternative’s ‘Crypto Fear & Greed Index’ reported ‘Extreme Fear’; last week the index reported ‘Fear’.

The measure of emotions and sentiment on BTC and other major cryptocurrencies attributes a value of 0 to ‘Extreme Fear’ and 100 to ‘Extreme Greed’; at the time of publication, the value of the indicator was at 16.

Michaël Van De Poppe, Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency trader, highlighted low sentiment and said he likes it; previously, Van De Poppe had stated that Bitcoin has hit a low.

The fear hasn’t been so low since May’s crash. The sentiment is literally comparable to a funeral. I like it. – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) December 5, 2021

Both BTC and ETH hit their respective record highs on November 10: that day BTC rose to $ 68,789.63 and ETH rose to $ 4,859.50. By comparison, BTC’s downside during the weekend market rout was much sharper: BTC was down 29.09% from all-time highs, while ETH was down 15.25%.

In terms of DeFi dominance, Ethereum could lose ground to other Layer 1 chains, most notably Luna, Solana and Avalanche, as noted in a note sent on Friday. Marcus Sotiriou, sales trader at UK digital asset brokerage firm GlobalBlock.

Sotiriou thinks this trend will continue, but the launch of Ethereum 2.0 could represent a turning point.

Graph showing ETH’s loss of domain in terms of total locked value – Courtesy of Delphi Digital via GlobalBlock

“Ethereum 2.0, scheduled to launch next year, has the potential to put this trend on hold, as it aims to reduce Ethereum’s high gas fees; it remains to be seen whether the Ethereum team will be successful “.