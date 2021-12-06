Bitcoin, further reductions in sight? That’s why it’s time to diversify

About a month ago, we were left with the optimism of the All Time High (ATH) of, which had managed to close above $ 66,000 for the first time. Previously he had done his maximum “only in shadow” and then closed much lower.

There were the right assumptions that the coin with the highest market cap could go “beyond”, the 70 thousand dollars, thanks to the news that went around this world, as Powell did not consider it appropriate to ban them, the positioning of various Funds on the currency and the possibility of new ETFs on Wall Street.



The various “indicators” and the Market Cap confirmed this bullish trend. In fact, the price was back in line with the much discussed “Stock to Flow” and the price “Targets” set by PlanB. With the favor of Q4, together with Q2, the historically “best” quarters (See + 168% last year).

In November we set ourselves as the first “bullish” target the overcoming and updating of historical highs (67,000 dollars) in conjunction with the recovery of the dominace (it had reached from 40% to 46.3% or 1.22 trillion dollars). Signaling that the closing of the “bearish cycle” could occur at the break of the 50% level.

This happened in part. he established a new ATH at $ 69,000 but immediately fell “sharply”. If you remember, last time, I mentioned from a purely graphic point that there was a possibility of a retracement: the new ATH corresponded to the 1.618% Fibonacci level and the “Spent Output Profit Ratio” parameter had reached overbought territory after 21 days, suggesting that traders had built up positions and closed in profit. I also suggested a possible consolidation in the $ 57,000 area, and even a deeper fall to a major support in the $ 52500 area. In the end, the digital currency had an even “worse” decline, reaching approximately $ 42,000 (-38% from the last maximum) and then returning to $ 48,000. Leveraged positions have been closed with liquidations over $ 2.5 billion in the past few hours.

Now?

After the strong crash there seem to be no signs of recovery. But these sales have already led to incredible recoveries in the past. I remember the bearish phase of 2013 that would have discouraged anyone, as well as that of 2017 and 2020. In the end, holding the position paid off the wait.

(charts December 5)

Looking at the graphs and reading the data at our disposal, we can see how the Market Cap of the crypto universe has dropped below 2.4 trillion dollars and is forming a “head and shoulders” (yet to be confirmed). dollar strength linked to inflation (and passively holding Token Proof-of-stake is highly inflationary).

But despite this, the miners have started to accumulate again, the “Whales” have not shown any signs of profit taking, the NFTs are driving innovation with sales that have reached 2.5 billion dollars in 2021, and the cryptocurrencies continue. to establish themselves as valid assets for “unstable” economies.

Finally, the 1458 moving average (a period of 4 years), ie the period between two Halvings that occurs every 210,000 blocks, has often supported the price of digital currency in recent years and is getting closer and closer as a possible “support” of the downside. This moment of uncertainty floating on the financial markets is also accentuated by the “fear” of the new Omicron variant.

(graphic December 5)

Analyzing the 4-hour time-frame chart, we could expect, in the short term, a fall that starts from the re-test of the resistance at 50 thousand dollars (on the 0.50% of Fibonacci) up to the mid-movement of the large shadow, that is to the support of the 45 thousand dollars (and then evaluate whether it will continue in the 42 thousand area, after up to 40 thousand dollars and would confirm the bearish trend). And if the price breaks up the 0.50% Fibonacci we could expect a short from 0.618% (first target price at $ 46500), obviously act according to your strategy.

(graphic December 5)

From the daily chart, in the medium term, the price could consolidate in the $ 50,000 – $ 45,000 area (some think the cycle is over). Just the 50 thousand could become a “resistance” for some time, in fact I remember that in previous years it was often used by the price (psychological price), and when it goes to “break” it would first retrieve the 52500 dollars; which represents an important support that in the past has given rise to various sprints; after area 57,500 dollars, and subsequently 60,000 – 62,000 dollars.

Taking note of the moment we are witnessing, should we consider a diversification in the crypto sector “much” more?

This year the “metaverse” (, Decentraland, Sandbox, and others) appears to be the most popular sector among cryptocurrencies and beyond, with coins linked to it up 37,000% in the current year (even Facebook (NASDAQ: ) changed its name to Meta and is participating in this “change” with the aim of creating a futuristic platform connected to a virtual world). From the graph you can also see the growing “performance” gap between Bitcoin and still growing tokens such as,, Aave,, PancakeSwap and others. Does Bitcoin no longer seem to be at the center of the crypto universe?

Having said that, a Holder should remain “stationary” (at least in part) as it has presumably already done in the past. Will the Christmas rally be there?

“This article has been written for informational purposes only; it does not constitute solicitation, offer, advice, consultancy or investment recommendation as such does not want to incentivize the purchase of assets in any way. Remember that any type of assets is valued from several points of view and is highly risky and therefore, every investment decision and the related risk remain with the investor “.