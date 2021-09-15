Bitcoin, here are movies and TV series that mention the most famous of cryptocurrencies

The more something enters mass culture, the more we find it mentioned in other media, especially cinema and TV: this is what is also happening to bitcoin, the most famous of cryptocurrencies. Let’s see some of the most famous examples of quotes.

Probably one of the best known films on cryptocurrencies is called Crypto. The main character is Kurt Russell and the story involves money laundering to the tune of $ 10 million in cryptocurrencies. The latest documentary recently appeared on Netflix, it is called Shiny Flakes, The Teenage Drug Lord and is the true story of a German teenager who became a drug dealer on the web, where he accepted payments in cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are also mentioned in the 2019 film Unfriended Dark Web. The plot tells of a young boy who takes control of the computer of a mysterious character who threatens him to get his notebook back. During the film, the young man converts US dollars into bitcoin and then ethereum.

Alex Winter’s 2015 film Deep web is dedicated to Silkroad and the story of its founder Ross Ulbricht. Silkroad was the most important market for illegal goods, from drugs to weapons. Payments were obviously in bitcoin. Another feature partially dedicated to Bitcoin is 2015’s Dope.

In other films, cryptocurrencies are mentioned more sparingly, with short mentions as in the case of “A Christmas Prince – the royal wedding”. There are also interesting documentaries such as Cryptopia, in which the mechanisms of cryptocurrencies and blockchains and how they can change the world are explained.

Loading... Advertisements

Banking on Bitcoin, on the other hand, explains how Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are taking root in Africa and how they can contribute to improving living conditions. Bitcoin, the end of money as we know it, is a documentary from 2015, a historical period in which Bitcoin was not even so well known.

Finally, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have also appeared in numerous TV series. The most recent, released on Netflix, is the third season of How to Sell Drugs Online, which always refers to the young German boy we mentioned at the beginning. But cryptocurrencies are mentioned in numerous TV series, including Billions, where crypto transactions often take place between the protagonists, used for both investments and to make untraceable payments.

Even episode 9 of season 11 of The Big Bang Theory is dedicated to bitcoin, and then obviously the most famous family on TV, the Simpsons, could not be missing. In one episode, Lisa Simpson learns how cryptocurrencies work from Professor Frink, who shows her a video with Jim Parsons, the actor who plays Sheldon in The Big Band Theory.

Bitcoin is also mentioned several times in Mr Robot, and in the second season there is specific mention of an e-coin, a digital currency to create a new global economy. Other TV series that have often mentioned Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies include The Good Wife, CSI, Start Up, Supernatural, House of Cards, and Person of Interest. Thanks also to these appearances in films, TV series and documentaries, the general public was able to approach the world of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.