Bitcoin: how to start investing in BTC

How should you start investing in bitcoins?

The first step to take would not be of an operational nature, but of an informative nature, that is to study to get to know its characteristics, but we will devote some further study to this activity later.

On the other hand, it is a unique financial asset of its kind and never seen before in the entire history of humanity. Therefore, the very first thing to do would be to deepen your knowledge a little, so that you can then invest in a conscious way.

In fact, some of its native and profound characteristics directly affect the evolution of its price (such as the halving), therefore only by knowing them is it possible to consciously invest in them.

That said, the first operational steps to start investing concretely in bitcoin are others.

Bitcoin wallets

First of all it must be said that they exist well three different ways to acquire BTC – with BTC we mean the real bitcoin tokens – and to be able to own them, first you need to have a special wallet.

There are two types of wallets, those owned, which allow you to have the exclusive possession of the tokens but which require a lot of care in keeping the seed or private keys, or the so-called “custodian”, owned by an intermediary who manages them also taking on the responsibility to keep the private keys.

On bitcoin.org there is a great guide to choosing which wallet to use, which only suggests free wallets.

To be honest it would be better not to have a single wallet, both because it is not convenient to keep all the tokens in one place, and because different wallets have different functionalities, and there is not one that has them all.

How to start buying Bitcoin

Once you have a wallet, you can choose one of three ways to acquire BTC.

The first is the simplest: buy them.

There are hundreds, if not thousands of exchanges that allow users to sell and buy bitcoins with each other.

There are also different types of exchanges, but you have to be very careful to choose the most reliable ones, because often the exchange also acts as an intermediary, also providing a custodian wallet, and if it is not reliable you run the risk of losing all your own. tokens held by the intermediary itself.

Furthermore, given that on any capital gains deriving from the sale of bitcoins it may be necessary to pay taxes, it is advisable to choose those that allow you to easily make all the calculations, or that in any case make all the data available to be able to make them.

Finally, it is easier to operate on those exchanges that are better tolerated by traditional payment systems, and in particular by banks.

Loading... Advertisements

Actually, the best thing would be to do not rely on a single exchange, but to try different ones in order to choose the one that best suits your needs, so registration is almost always free, and to be able to access them in order to study them you don’t even need to pay money.

Furthermore, having multiple accounts available on different exchanges helps to operate in times of particular traffic.

On buybitcoinworldwide.com an interesting list of exchanges with their main characteristics is available.

To get started on these exchanges, you need to pay fiat currency (for example dollars or euros), by bank transfer or by credit / debit card. Only once the money has been deposited will it be possible to proceed with the purchase of bitcoins.

The purchased BTCs will be those offered for sale by other users who use the same exchange, and not by the exchange itself, so the purchase price must necessarily be less than or equal to the minimum price at which some other user has put them up for sale.

This means that the purchase price can also be very volatile, so it is better to choose the right time to buy them.

The second way is a bit more difficult, because it consists of the get paid in BTC instead of other currencies. However, it must be borne in mind that often those who own bitcoins tend to want to keep them, so it is often particularly difficult to convince someone to pay you in bitcoin.

The third way is even more complicated, and is to extract them thanks to mining. By now, bitcoin mining has become so difficult, and expensive, that it is an activity that is mainly the prerogative of real professionals in the sector.

Using one of these three ways you can receive BTC on your wallet, and at that point you have three other alternatives.

The classic alternative is to hold them for the long term, like risk-off hedging from inflation. In this case it is sufficient to leave them on the wallet, preferably on a proprietary wallet of which you have exclusive possession of the seed or private keys.

The second alternative is to spend it, or to use it to pay for a purchase. However, it must be said that the deflationary nature of bitcoin is often a strong disincentive to their spending, but nobody forbids using them for this purpose.

Moreover, nowadays many exchanges offer Visa or Mastercard debit cards that allow you to change bitcoins into fiat currency at the moment of payment, to be able to spend them practically anywhere.

Finally, the third alternative is to resell them, for example on the same exchange on which they were purchased, but with the reverse process. Obviously the sale price will be what another user will be willing to pay in order to buy them.