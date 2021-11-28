Bitcoin is too volatile to be adopted as a legal tender

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, expressed concerns about the adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender in El Salvador after President Nayib Bukele announced the launch of Bitcoin City.

Bailey said the decision to adopt Bitcoin as a currency is alarming in that consumers risk being affected by its extreme volatilitysays Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.

With the price around $ 43,000 in the first day after the adoption of legal tender Bitcoin in El Salvador, Bitcoin reached a new all-time high above $ 68,000 on November 9th. Since then, the price of BTC has undergone a correction, and is hovering around $ 54,400 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin chart over the past 90 days. Source: CoinGecko

“I am concerned that a country would choose it as their national currency,Bailey said in front of the Cambridge University student union, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Additionally, the governor wondered if Salvadorans understand the nature and volatility of Bitcoin, the root cause of his concern.

Bailey cited a new release on El Salvador from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is responsible for monitoring risks to global financial systems. Released Monday, the message outlines “significant risks”Arising from Bitcoin as legal tender and from Bitcoin trading in El Salvador.

In June, the IMF issued a warning against El Salvador’s Bitcoin law, which did not stop the country from adopting the cryptocurrency and accepting legal tender BTC in September. Bailey added that the BoE is investigating whether to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC), stating:

“There are very good reasons for digital currencies, but in our view they need to be stable, especially when used for payments. This is not the case with crypto assets. “

The news comes shortly after BoE Deputy Governor for Financial Stability Sir Jon Cunliffe said CBDCs are a “technology-driven revolution in money functionality.Despite this, the majority of the British adult population expressed skepticism and concern about the potential adoption of a CBDC in a poll conducted in August by Redfield & Wilton Strategies.