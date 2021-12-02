Bitcoin is under $ 60,000, a key milestone for Ethereum

Wednesday evening Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded below the psychologically important level of $ 60,000, while the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.75% to $ 2.620 billion.

What happened

The world’s leading cryptocurrency had a 0.53% daily decline to $ 57,113.46; in the last seven days BTC has recorded -0.98%.

The second largest digital currency by market capitalization, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), lost 2.46% to $ 4,758.42 in the last 24 hours; over the past seven days ETH has gained 6.22%.

In the past 24 hours Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) lost 3.78% to $ 0.21; in the last seven days DOGE left 4.2% on the ground.

Rival Shiba Inu observed a daily fall of 11.15% to $ 0.0000427; in the last seven days SHIB has gained 10.07%.

The three cryptocurrencies with the highest daily gains were Polygon, Elrond and Solana, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Polygon jumped 16.85% to $ 2.13, Elrond gained 9.96% to $ 411.23 and Solana was up 8.53% to $ 228.11.

Because it is important

Michaël van de Poppe, Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency trader, on Wednesday said he remained “cautious / bearish” below the $ 60,000 per BTC level; as for altcoins, he said the month to buy them is December.

Still a scenario for #Bitcoin if $ 56K is lost. pic.twitter.com/Dm3GUzhY6j – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) December 1, 2021

Earlier in the week, the analyst known under the pseudonym of Kaleo noted that the cryptocurrency market has reacted to the non-transient nature of the current period of inflation as if it were “new news”; According to Kaleo, the drop in cryptocurrency prices won’t last long.

Market is acting like inflation not being transitory is new news. It isn’t. Don’t expect this dip to last long. – KALEO (@CryptoKaleo) November 30, 2021

Craig Erlam, a senior analyst at OANDA, said that Bitcoin “remains vulnerable to continuous changes in sentiment as information slowly arrives [sulla variante Omicron del COVID-19]”.

“It appears that we are jumping from good news to bad news and back again on a daily basis, which perhaps does not bode well for Thursday,” Erlam said in an e-mailed note.

Meanwhile, in recognition of the blockchain blockade, Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), a company led by the Bitcoin bull Jack Dorsey, on Wednesday announced that the company will change its name to Block Inc, while its cryptocurrency division will be called Spiral. According to the company’s third quarter earnings report, Square’s Cash App generated $ 1.82 billion in BTC revenues.

Beacon, Ethereum’s proof-of-stake chain, turned one year old today; the chain has achieved some important milestones, such as a score of 263,000 validators. 8.4 million ETH, worth $ 40 billion, was allocated in the Eth2 deposit agreement, according to a tweet from Terence Tsao from Prysmatic Labs, a company that builds the technical infrastructure for the Ethereum blockchain.