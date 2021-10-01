News

Bitcoin, mining, the volcano: chronicles from El Salvador

Also to respond to the legitimate doubts and justified concerns that affect the mining from Bitcoin in relation to the theme of environmental sustainability, the one who perhaps most of all at an institutional level has demonstrated his belief in cryptocurrency, today celebrates the achievement of an important milestone in its own way: the extraction of a BTC performed through the use ofgeothermal energy coming from a volcano.

Geothermal energy for mining: it happens in El Salvador

It happened in El Salvador (and where else?), A country that was the first in the world in recent weeks to make the asset legal tender. President Nayib Bukele, a fervent supporter of crypto and as always particularly active on social profiles, celebrated the company with a post on Twitter stating that: We are still running tests and configurations, but this is officially the first Bitcoin mined from the volcano.

How is Bitcoin doing in El Salvador? An update onadoption of crypto in the country comes, needless to say, from Bukele: 2.73 million citizens (out of a population of 6.49 million) are using the Chivo wallet and 180 are starting to do so every minute.

Meanwhile, BTC, as well as all cryptocurrencies in general, sees its price benefiting from a upward trend: at the moment it is over 47,400 dollars (source CoinDesk), just a few hours ago under 45,000 dollars.

