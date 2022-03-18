Bitcoin price today Thursday March 17, 2022

The price of Bitcoin stood at $40,533 dollars per unit, equivalent to 831,913 Mexican pesos, with which the main cryptocurrency showed a percentage drop of 1.39%.

March 17, 2022 7:58 p.m.

MEXICO.- The price of Bitcoin stood at $40,533 dollars per unit, equivalent to 831,913 Mexican pesos, with which the main cryptocurrency showed a percentage drop of 1.39%, according to data from Investment.

Bitcoin price on Investing and CoinMarketCap

According to Investing data, the price of Bitcoin stood, at the time of writing, at $40,533 dollars per unit, equivalent to $831,913 Mexican pesos, a drop of $569 dollars, experiencing a percentage drop of 1, 39%.

On the other hand, on the specialized site of the cryptographic sector, CoinMarketCapBitcoin experienced, in the last 24 hours, a percentage drop of 1.25%, reaching $40,570 dollars, equivalent to $832,657 Mexican pesos.

With this performance, however, Bitcoin outlines an increase of 5.49%.

The price of Ethereum.

In the same way as Bitcoin, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, showed an increase of 0.49% in the last 24 hours, reaching a value of $2,782 dollars per unit. Therefore, during the last 7 days, Ethereum outlines an increase of 9.30%.

