Bitcoin, Silver Economy, robotics and artificial intelligence: Terni Digital Week is growing

Cryptocurrencies, Silver Economy, robotics and artificial intelligence: these are the main issues addressed by the third edition of Terni Digital Week, now in its third edition. Between 14 and 18 October, various events scheduled in the city that will bring together various bodies and associations in the area between Terni and Narni.

Thursday morning the presentation of the 2021 edition in the council chamber of Palazzo Spada. The heart of this year’s activities is the new Digipass room of Bct on 17 and 18 October, while online from 14 to 16 October here is the link from the multimedia room of the “Allievi-Sangallo” Technological Institute, granted to the organization of event for the streaming transmission of all the panels present in the program. The entities that collaborate include the Umbria Region, the Province of Terni, the Municipality of Terni, the Umbrian Chamber of Commerce, the Municipal Library of Terni, Ancescao Umbria Sud Aps, Asm, the ‘S. Maria’ Hospital of Terni, the Young Innovators Association. Furthermore, Terni Digital Week, due to its important social function for the territory, has also received the patronage of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

“The organization – explains the president Edoardo Desiderio – has also launched a series of important partnerships with local and national companies that deal with digital but also with the academic world such as the University of Perugia, Sapienza University of Rome, Iulm Ai Lab, Unitelma Sapienza, University of Naples ‘Federico II’, University of Padua and partnership agreements with other national events such as Digitalmeet, the largest Italian festival on digital literacy for citizens and businesses, promoted by Fondazione Comunica e Talent Garden Padova in addition to the collaboration for the second consecutive year with the Web Marketing Festival of Rimini, which represents the largest festival on digital and social innovation “.

Specifically, Terni Digital Week and DIGITALmeet, have drawn up a collaboration for the national pre-opening ‘from digital smart land to AI Economy’ which will take place in Rome and Umbria in Piediluco and at the conference room of the Fondazione Carit – Cassa di Risparmio of Terni and Narni. The Terni Digital Week event from this year is part of the initiatives included in the ‘Terni Digitale’ project funded by the Carit Foundation, which provides for the creation of 4 areas of intervention for the social inclusion of the territory to digital themes coordinated by president of the Ancescao “Umbria Sud” Association, Lorenzo Gianfelice.

“In just three years – continues the president Desiderio – Terni Digital Week is preparing to become a flagship event in central Italy, and one of the main in the national territory. Despite the pandemic emergency, we have a broad program that will deal with issues relating to the world of cryptocurrencies and in particular bitcoin, thanks to the support of Crypto R-Evolution, other topics on the program instead are that of digital literacy and digital culture to reduce the condition of disability in society, organized in close collaboration with the Umbrian Center for Autonomy but we will also discuss digital technologies in the artistic and cultural field at the service of disability, Silver Economy, up to the hottest topics from a technological point of view such as world of robotics and artificial intelligence “.