Bitcoin tests a key level as the price struggles to $ 44,000 and altcoins suffer

Bitcoin (BTC) started the week with a fresh dip, hitting new local lows near $ 43,400.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin risks losing the “demand zone” at $ 44,000

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD is testing levels identified by analysts as important supports.

After the weekly close below the 50 and 200-day moving averages, the pair appears to be less and less likely to claim them in the near term.

According to Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe, the bullish crossing of the two averages, known as the “golden cross,” is still among the options. However, “nothing guarantees” that the event will result in a bullish move.

“I believe we will see the top of this cycle… next year, in April-May,” he predicted, offering a new, broader roadmap for the BTC / USD market cycle.

For trader and analyst Rekt Capital, $ 44,000 is just as important, forming the lower bound of a “demand zone” among buyers.

“BTC’s recent weekly close is not technically bad as it sits above the orange demand zone. However, now BTC is slipping into the demand zone, ” commented Monday sharing a chart.

“That said, this question zone has not yet been lost. As long as the demand zone holds, BTC will not see $ 40,000. “

Annotated weekly chart of BTC / USD (Coinbase). Source: Rekt Capital / Twitter

Cardano’s 10% loss drives altcoin correction

Altcoins fared worse than Bitcoin, with the top 10 led by a 10% daily loss for Cardano (ADA), which slipped to $ 2.37.

The largest altcoin, Ether (ETH), lost 8%, and even Polkadot’s DOT, the only token in the top 10 to lose less than Bitcoin, was down 2%.

ADA / USD daily chart (Binance). Source: TradingView

“Many altcoins have tracked favorable weekly closes, indicating that retests should follow,” he added Rekt Capital on recent movements.

“At the moment, retests are failing, and many assets are in danger of losing crucial support. However, the week has only just begun and may turn out to be normal retest volatility. “

Trader Scott Melker, meanwhile, he belittled concerns about Bitcoin’s dominance on the declining market, stating that new altcoins are artificially diluting its position.