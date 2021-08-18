Bitcoin, the price slips to $ 46,000

Bitcoin slips back to $ 46,000 with the price that today, over the 24 hours, records a slight loss of 1.2%.

The rally these days seems to have taken a break. Anyone waiting for Bitcoin to breach the $ 48,000 resistance and then back to $ 50,000 will have to wait a little longer.

The analysis on the price of bitcoin

According to an analysis published in Tradingview quotes are testing the resistance of $ 47,500. If this quota were exceeded, they could trigger stretch towards $ 51,600. Therefore, BTC would return above the psychological threshold of 50,000 USD.

According to Santiment, traders are quite optimistic.

😌 #Bitcoin has settled into a $ 45k to $ 48k range that has encouraged traders to #FOMO in with anticipation of another run toward the April #AllTimeHigh. Our data indicates optimism is up, but not euphoric in a way that leads to imminent $ BTC corrections. https://t.co/G6elk42eSx pic.twitter.com/7ZrIzoZPF5 – Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 16, 2021

The general feeling, according to this graph, is that bitcoin is heading towards a new ATH, going beyond the $ 65,000 mark in April.

For Santiment anyway there is optimism, but not euphoria and this could lead to a correction of the bitcoin trend. This is a bit like what is happening as the price rose to 48,000 and then retraced and settled between $ 46 and $ 47,000.

The fear and greed index is also stable at 72, a sign of greed: investors are currently looking to buy.

For Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Bitfinex, the market is in the bullish phase, while on bitcoin they are making all their weight felt. institutional investors: