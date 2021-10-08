Bitcoin to go crazy: thousands of Caserta are investing fortunes. The president of the BCC Ricciardi denounces: they used my name falsely

CASAGIOVE – Bitcoin investments, virtual money that promises to become hard cash, have become a clever, superfine variable of gambling addiction.

The digital offer guarantees you the emotional tranquility of an investment that one makes as if it were in the room or box of any financial advisor in a bank.

The reality is quite different.

With great ability and very subtle persuasiveness, those who move the strings of the mechanism have no intention of developing an orthodox business, that is, based on the existence of a risk capital invested to carry out a real financial activity.

And that it is a complicated world, fundamentally fake, is demonstrated by those campaigns that unfortunately are sent to sites all over the world by those real moral forgers who respond to the name of Google, in which faces and statements appear. of well-known personalities of cinema, of entrepreneurship, who tell their alleged winning experience in bitcoin investment actions, become powerful witnesses, only to discover, after a few days, that the Servillo and the Briatore on duty never lent their face and their statements to those campaigns.

The protagonists, however, are difficult to identify and report as they are real web acrobats who develop their emissions, most of the time, from very remote servers in remote African countries or even more remote oceanic islands.

This happens in macro contexts, but as evidenced by the story that today involved the president of the Bcc Terra di Lavoro Roberto Ricciardi also in territorial micro-contexts and also through the use, to say the least anomalous, of the interaction tools made available by the so-called social networks.

It is President Ricciardi himself who denounces the incident and warns all those who cross his profile not to believe absolutely in the fact that he has proposed to his acquaintances to join a bitcoin platform.

“They are telling me that I would have shared a post about joining a bitcoin platform that was absolutely not tagged by me. For ideas and training I am opposed to this type of investment … please do not consider the aforementioned publication my work. I strongly advise everyone not to open that post because your credentials will be stolen ”.