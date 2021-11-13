Black Friday 2021 Amazon, contracted couriers strike on November 26th

Black Friday 2021 Amazon, A general strike has been called on November 26, the day of the ‘black Friday’ of shopping, of contracted couriers. This was announced by the national secretary of Filt CGIL, Michele De Rose, on the occasion of the first unitary national assembly of executives and delegates of the Amazon contracted goods delivery sector, explaining that “the very participatory assembly gave full mandate to Filt CGIL, Fit CISL and Uiltrasporti to proclaim the strike “. which will be “general Friday, November 26, Black Friday, of drivers, employees of companies associated with Assoespressi who deliver on behalf of Amazon”.

“At the base of the strike – explains the manager – there is the request to lower loads and work rhythms, which have become unsustainable, and to reduce the weekly working hours of drivers. It is also necessary to give continuity of employment to all staff, on the occasion of contract and contract changes. The liability on drivers in cases of damage and deductibles must be reduced and the economic value of the trip increased and the performance bonus introduced. We ask – explained De Rose, concluding his speech – to guarantee the legislation on privacy, data management and remote control, excluding any repercussions of a disciplinary nature “.

THE NOTE FROM AMAZON – In the late afternoon, after the strike was announced, Amazon released a note. “With regard to the strike declared today by the trade unions – we read -, we hope that the negotiations regarding the suppliers of delivery services can resume and reach a positive conclusion.

Regarding our commitment to our employees and the employees of our service providers, we would like to point out that Amazon works with dozens of delivery service providers who provide employment opportunities to thousands of people across the country who deal with deliver orders to our customers. The couriers are employed by delivery service providers at level G1 of the National Collective Bargaining Agreement for Transport and Logistics with an entry salary of € 1,658 gross per month for full-time employees, and in addition to € 300 net per month as a daily allowance.

Ensuring a positive experience for couriers is a priority. For this reason, we work closely with delivery service providers to jointly define realistic goals that do not put pressure on them or their employees. Amazon provides its service providers with route planning technology that takes several factors, such as traffic, into consideration to determine how many deliveries a driver can safely make. Drivers are free to decide whether or not to follow the directions provided, but based on experience this technology has proven to be an effective route planning tool. Over 96% of the routes operated in Italy are completed by the end of the working hours and, frequently, well in advance of the conclusion of the same. This is also thanks to the fact that companies providing delivery services are ready, at any time of the day, to provide the necessary support to their employees.

Amazon requires that all delivery service providers operate in compliance with current regulations and the Amazon Supplier Code of Conduct, careful to ensure that drivers have adequate remuneration and working hours, and we carry out checks on any report of non-compliance also for as regards the salary and contribution aspects and the regularity of employment practices. If it is found that a supplier is not respecting our expectations and is violating the regulations in force, we adopt the remedies provided for in the contract, including the interruption of the contractual relationship. When these situations arise, we make sure that the couriers of a delivery service provider that ends its partnership with Amazon can still continue their work through the new supplier who will take over to take care of the deliveries. “