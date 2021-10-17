Black Widow: Emily Blunt, the one who made the great refusal

Emily Blunt, or the Black Widow who could have been and who was not.

Because not the gossip but the official story goes that, before Scarlett Johansson, the role of Black Widow was offered to Emily Blunt. Which, however, a bit like the mysterious (but not too much) individual cited in a circle of Dante’s Inferno and honored here with the title of our article, refused.

First half

Scarlett Johansson, in a long interview granted in 2019 to Vanity Fair, told in great detail how she was chosen to play Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow on the occasion of Iron Man 2, the 2010 film that saw the superheroine debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first Iron Man, released in 2008, marked the beginning of the MCU. And he won the favors of the actress. “I loved it,” he told VF. “I’ve never seen anything like it before. It’s not that I was particularly a fan of the superhero genre, but it seemed groundbreaking. And I wanted to work with Marvel. It seemed like an exciting place to be. “

So Scarlett Johansson met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to see if there could be a role for her in the nascent cinematic universe.

He then participated in the casting for the character of Black Widow in Iron Man 2, and was able to converse with the director of the film Jon Favreau.

But it was not chosen.

The phone call informing her that another actress had been selected for the role reached her at a hotel, where she was staying while visiting her husband at work (she was married to Ryan Reynolds at the time). And it was clearly a disappointment.

After a few weeks, however, the chosen actress, Emily Blunt, gave up, and so the role was Scarlett Johansson.

“I’m not one who holds a grudge or anything else” she confessed in the aforementioned interview with VF. “I was super excited. And I met Jon Favreau again, and we had a funny conversation about how he didn’t choose me. But I was excited. I was so excited. “

Interval

And here ends the first half of our story.

And the intermission begins, during which we tell you that Scarlett Johansson has played the iconic Marvel character for a whole decade, from Iron Man 2 from 2010 until Black Widow of 2021.

Below, a series of images taken from some of the films where it appears.

Second half

And here we are at the second half, which is the part in which Emily Blunt explains why she turned down the role of the Black Widow.

In May 2021, during an interview with famous radio host Howard Stern, Emily Blunt talked about the reasons for the waiver.

According to the version provided by Emily Blunt (and which you can hear directly from her voice by viewing the youtube video with the clip of the interview), the actress was forced to give up the role due to a contractual obligation with 20th Century Fox that required her to take part in another film with the studio after her participation in The devil wears Prada (The Devil Wears Prada) of 2006. And consequently he acted in Gulliver’s Fantastic Travels (Gulliver’s Travels), whose filming took place concurrently with Iron Man 2.

“I want to clarify the story regarding Gulliver’s Travels. I had a contract to do Gulliver’s Travels. I didn’t want to do Gulliver’s Travels”Emily Blunt told Howard Stern. “It was a bit painful for me,” added the actress, commenting on the choice, in fact obligatory, made with the renunciation of the role of Black Widow.

Post-credits

Our story ends here, and we could calmly let the credits roll.

Or we could imagine a post-credit scene where Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski appear as Susan Storm and Reed Richards in the film. Fantastic Four soon to be released, already announced by Marvel Studios without any indication, at the moment, of the actors who will take part in it (we only know that the director will be Jon Watts).

In this regard, Emily Blunt has however denied contact with Marvel Studios and has labeled the related rumors as ‘fan-casting’. Will it really be like this?

Stefano Bellesi