Blake Lively creates a trend with a Greek goddess dress

Not since Carrie Bradshaw appeared on screen in her otherworldly looks has the public had a chance to find out more. Until viewers unblinkingly adopted Serena Van Der Woodsen. This ‘Gossip Girl’ character, whose face belongs to Blake Lively, quickly became a light in the darkness. But far from all this fiction, the actress left her character behind her long ago. Just to name a recent example is the trend she set with a Greek goddess dress. You will like to have the data of the newest fashion!

Whenever Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds perform, it rains applause and nods, as they do it full of style and with a lot of “chemistry”. Smiles come and go, hugs and complicity looks are the culminating touch for a couple of such attractive individuals. Thus, his last outing was no exception to the rule. It happened at the premiere of the new film starring the producer and businessman, ‘The Adam Project’. Both looked unbeatable, although it was Blake who fully conquered everyone.

The actress wore a Versace dress inspired by the style of Greek mythology, but with certain unpredictable twists, composed of a low neckline, full skirt and a slit at the highest point of the thigh, made of silk chiffon and deliciously dotted with Swarovski crystals. This garment overflowed her personality, thanks to the amount of pastel colors it had, the brightness and the exposure of drapes. Lavender, periwinkle, pink and baby blue were the star colors of the night. However, she moved the ground when she added a jacket.

Blake Lively and the shocking denim jacket that changed the rules of the game

Lively, who does not enter into any brand contract, always stands out with her enviable style, since she is able to combine all the brands she wants, with the ones she feels most comfortable with at the moment. That’s why she was on top of the world when she decided to accessorize her deity projection with an XXL denim jacket. Although the denim jacket is in fashion, it is very informal and oversize. And, against all odds, she worked perfectly. The contrast of styles was the ideal bet to generate interest and introduce a strategy in order to reduce the sumptuousness of the outfit.

Some experts believe that his intention was to bring the haute couture dress down from heaven. That, with the inclusion of the coat, the dress was placed in a more realistic scenario. The perception of each person can be subjective in this regard. However, one cannot ignore the fact that a garment as simple as the jacket made the Californian’s outfit stand out. This shows that, even if you don’t have a piece of Versace jewelery on hand, denim jackets will become allies of the night.

Luckily, many already know what to wear to their upcoming spring and summer gatherings. Blake Lively is once again the example to follow.