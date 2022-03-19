Blake Lively hits with a cut out dress and trendy jewel shoes

Blake Lively has recently been appointed co-chair with her husband Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda of the MET Gala 2022. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City will once again host a new edition of the fashion Oscars on May 2. This time, however, we will be invited to a red carpet that will be marked by the ostentatiousness and sophistication. The second part of the celebration of In the United States: a lexicon in fashion, will have as its main theme the Gilded Glamorhoping that all attendees dress in their best clothes.

And the truth is that it is not surprising that Gossip Girl star Blake Lively, has obtained a leading role in a celebration of this caliber. The American businesswoman has regularly proven to be the best source of inspiration when it comes to dressing up in extremely elegant outfits with shiny finishes.

In fact, with his latest stylistic bet he has confirmed that a decade has not been enough to get rid of Serena van der Woodsenhis character in Gossip Girlfor both would have equally adored the latter outfits from Lively. On the occasion of the Gem awards, held last night in the Big Apple, the actress championed the metallic trendaffirming that no one better than her knows how to show it off through dreamy accessories.

He also saw an opportunity to advocate for the cutouts in the pieces of clothing trend for 2022. The cut out It will be in vogue in the coming seasons, rising as the ideal stylistic current to bet on for those who consider that the skin should be the absolute governor in memorable constructions.

Definitely, Blake Lively has offered an unbeatable chair of style, giving us an advance of the most demanded movements –in terms of fashion– in the following months. After analyzing this look, I declare that I look forward to the style proposal with which the interpreter will surely steal all eyes on the long-awaited red carpet at the beginning of May.

The cut out dress that Blake Lively defends with jewel salons

Blake Lively at the Gem Awards dressed in a cut out dress and jeweled shoes. Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

To attend one of the most important events in the jewelry industry in the United States, Blake Lively decided to defend a black cut out dressbelonging to the collection of Fall/Winter 2022 by Sergio Hudson. A design consisting of a top made of leather effect, long sleeves and pronounced shoulder pads.

On the other hand, one pencil silhouette skirt It sported an opening at the back of it. The native of Los Angeles completed the conjunction with some jeweled stilettos signed by Christian Louboutin that, without a doubt, will become the ideal alternative to heel shoes that we saw on the catwalk and that will reign in 2022.