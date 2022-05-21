Blake Lively says having kids made her feel ‘safe’ in her own body

Blake Lively has opened up about how her confidence has changed since becoming a mother.

The actress, who recently shone with her outfit change during the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, revealed to Forbes that motherhood has made her feel more comfortable with her body.

“I think that having children, for me, made me feel much more in my skin. I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or safer, “said the former actress of gossip-girl. “Not to say there aren’t a bunch of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I feel incredibly calm.”

“I think growing up, having kids, all of that made me feel like I just want to do things where I can have really meaningful collaborations and authorship.”

In addition to being a celebrated actress, director and fashion icon, Lively is also the mother of three girls (James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two), with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Lively, 34, and Reynolds, 45, have been married for nearly 10 years, dating back to September 2012. In a recent video from the Netflix show My Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Reynolds discussed raising their three daughters alongside Lively.

Asked by Letterman who’s boss in his household, Reynolds replied, “Blake’s boss, I’d order stuff on the phone if it wasn’t for her.”

Ryan Reynolds remains the supportive husband, after a video of the actor applauding his wife’s outfit change at this year’s Met Gala went viral, at which the two co-hosted the theme song “Gilded Glamour.”

While promoting her Betty Buzz soft drink brand, which launched in September 2021, Lively told Forbes that her number one commitment in life is to her family.

“My family is always my priority and has been since childhood, whether it’s my parents and my siblings, now that I have my own family,” he said. “Family is at the root of everything I do and it is also at the root of everything I create. So every time I create something, I create something with family in mind because that’s how I live.”

“I just want my children to be proud,” he added. “Family is at the root of everything I do and that’s why I feel good about what I’m doing, because it has real meaning and a heart behind it all.”