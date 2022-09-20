Blake Lively shared photos of her baby bump

MEXICO CITY, September 19 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Blake Lively is expecting her fourth baby, next to Ryan Reynolds, and although she has been very reserved throughout her relationship with the actor, this time she published a series of photographs that reveal the first months of her pregnancy with a very direct message; ask the paparazzi to stop harassing her and her daughters.

After more than 10 years together, one of the most established couples in Hollywood is waiting for their fourth baby, whose sex is still unknown. So far, Blake and Ryan are the mother and father of three girls; James (7 years old), Inez (5 years old) and Betty (2 years old).

On Thursday of last week, the couple announced that they were expecting their fourth baby. From this news, the paparazzi did not wait and settled outside the house of celebrities to capture the incipient pregnancy of the 35-year-old actress, which apparently has bothered her a lot, to the extent that she had to resort to their social networks to show their discontent.

Blake shared seven photos on her Instagram account documenting her fourth pregnancy; In some of the snapshots she appears next to Ryan, her family, her friends and her alone, in all of them it is visible that she has already gone through the first months of her pregnancy.

But that was not all, because along with the photographs Lively wrote a message addressed to the media that profit from the pregnancy and, later, publish photographs of the daughters and minor sons of the famous:

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so that the 11 men waiting outside my house for a sighting will leave me alone. You scare me and my children,” he requested.

But not only did he expose his disagreement, but he also thanked those people who advocate for a policy where the identity of girls and boys is protected, as a security measure.

“Thank you everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and posts that share pictures of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Children Policy’. Everyone you make all the difference,” he concluded.

The story between Blake and Ryan began more than 10 years ago, when they met on the set of the DC Entertainment film “Green Lantern.” According to the actor, who a year ago talked about how it all started, at that time, he and Lively were just friends, since each of them was in a relationship with Scarlett Johansson and Penn Badgley, respectively.

A year later, when both had finished their respective commitments, they went out on a blind date with two other companions, but they ended up being the ones who connected, so that was the beginning of several dates that became more and more frequent. Weeks later, Reynolds proposed to Lively that they buy a house together, and she agreed.

On September 9, 2012, the couple secretly married in South Carolina and two years later, in the summer of 2014, they were already expecting their first daughter James, later Inez and Betty would arrive, in 2016 and 2019, respectively.