Blake Lively’s particular manicure that causes a sensation in networks – Revista Para Ti

The actress chose an exotic manicure that, although it divides opinions, is ideal for short nails.

There is a color halfway between green and brown that usually excites the public. It is known as bamboo green and there are those who believe that it is the worst possible color to get a manicure.

He wore this tone recently Blake Lively for your most exotic manicure.

Dressed in a multicolor design, any color is valid to combine manicure and styling. To give it a more attractive touch, the well-known trend such as reverse French manicure or half-moon nails is distinguished on her nails. But the actress chose to add color at the root of the nail (instead of leaving it uncovered) as is usual with this technique.

What’s more, It is ideal for short nails. and gives them a retro touch. “The most chic nails”as recognized by the fashion icon, when admiring the work of the specialist who made them –Elle Gerstein- who of course took into account the palette that Blake included in his styling.

To achieve this finish requires a lot of skill and tools, such as half-moon stickers, an essential accessory if you want the base drawing to look clean. And, in case you want to combine two shades, it is necessary to start by applying the base coat and then cover the rest of the nail.

It may interest you: