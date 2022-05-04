Blinken affirms in front of Ebrard that the US works with Mexico in the face of “unprecedented migratory challenge”

The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinkenbegan his meeting with the Mexican foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrardin Washington, and prior to the private session, the official pointed out that both countries work “closely to face what is a immigration challenge unprecedented in our entire hemisphere.”

Blinken recalled that in 2022 the United States and Mexico will celebrate 200 years of diplomatic relations, and described Mexico’s collaboration on migration matters as “absolutely vital.” “It is also vital to build, to help build a better future and better opportunities for people throughout the Americas, which will ultimately have the greatest impact on the migration long-term”.

The official said that from energy security to environmental issues, and generating “strong economic competitiveness in North America”, Mexico and the United States work hand in hand every day.

The meeting, he indicated, is also to discuss preparations for the Summit of the Americas which will take place in June in Los Angeles, California. The United States, she said, will work with Mexico “to shape and share with all of our partners a robust agenda that ultimately has the goal of demonstrating that our democracies can deliver effectively for our people.”

AMLO asks Biden not to exclude Cuba from the Summit of the Americas

In his turn, Ebrard said that the summit is “a very positive place to share those points of view about the future, and to start working together not only with North America, which we already have very close ties, and we are working together ; but with the rest of America, with everyone in the Americas.”

On April 29, the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador asked his American counterpart, Joe Bidenwhich does not exclude Cuba from the summit, although on Monday the US administration confirmed that the government of the island, nor that of Nicaragua or Venezuela, will be summoned.

Ebrard pointed out that the meeting, which represents a continuation of the Biden-López Obrador dialogue, would also be discussed “on the new global geopolitical and economic situations, and the geopolitical risks to which we must pay attention and share points of view on how to resolve the conflicts around the world, and strengthen the stability of the multilateral force and the United Nations to find solutions of peace and prosperity for all”.

