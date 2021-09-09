Blockstream, partnership for Bitcoin green mining

Yesterday Blockstream announced a official partnership with Macquarie, or a financial services giant, to develop and manage zero-emission Bitcoin mining facilities.

Who is Macquarie Group and why a partnership with Blockstream

Macquarie Group Limited it’s a multinational investment bank headquartered in Australia, operating in 31 countries and with a total of over 15,000 employees. He is also the world’s largest infrastructure asset manager, according to IPE Real Assets’ Top 50 infrastructure investment managers 2018.

It manages assets of AU $ 595 billion and operates in both the banking and financial and commodities sectors. Among the various services it offers there are also asset management, leasing and financing, development of renewable energy and raising capital.

Bitcoin mining and security

Blockstream’s first joint project together with Macquarie will take place in North America, and will use Blockstream’s mining facilities “to provide greater security to the Bitcoin network”.

In fact Blockstream is one of the largest Bitcoin miners in North America, therefore it is a very important project with regard to activities of this type outside of China.

The goal is to carry out alternative and above all renewable Bitcoin mining projects, and the new initiative together with Macquarie will include the launch of new hosting of mining hardware, with the possibility of gradually scaling as the new infrastructure based on “green” energies.

It should be noted that Macquarie is also one of the largest institutional investors in infrastructures that use renewable energy, with a total of 44 Gigawatts of installed power, in the installation phase, as of March 31, 2021.

To have a yardstick, with 44 GW, up to 385 Terawatt hours could be produced in a year, or almost triple the entire world energy consumption related to Bitcoin mining.

Blockstream’s Bitcoin mining projects

Already in recent months Blockstream had raised hundreds of millions of dollars of investments precisely for the mining of “green” Bitcoin in North America, also thanks to the participation of Square and of Jack Dorsey.

The fact is that, if on the one hand it seems impossible to reduce the energy consumption of Bitcoin mining (which instead continues to increase), on the other hand it would be very important to make sure that much of the energy used comes from sustainable sources.

Elon Musk and Bitcoin

It was precisely the excessive consumption of energy deriving from unsustainable sources that was the justification given by Elon Musk for the cessation of the acceptance of bitcoin as a means of payment for Tesla. Indeed, Musk himself then explicitly said that Tesla would resume accepting BTC if it was shown that over 50% of the energy consumed by Bitcoin mining comes from renewable sources.

It is very important that, with the sharp reduction in mining in China and the strong increase in North America, we also proceed to a fast and consistent replacement of non-renewable sources with sustainable sources and documentable.

In such a scenario, the initiatives of a giant like Blockstream in this direction can give a strong impetus to this change, which is as much desired as it is important. Probably today the main problem regarding Bitcoin is precisely the high energy consumption coming from polluting sources, therefore trying to reduce it turns out to be a very important initiative.

Furthermore, large mining farms cannot go unnoticed at all, so it shouldn’t be difficult to monitor them to determine which sources they use, and in what quantities. If these data, once collected, were somehow certified and published, it is possible to imagine that, perhaps, sooner or later we can reach the target set by Elon Musk.