Blonde: the biopic of Marylin Monroe with Ana de Armas promises “a brilliant but tragic nightmare”

As they say, it seems that we will see much more than Anne of Arms What Marilyn Monroe in the next biographical film that the artist will star in for Netflix. Andrew Dominicthe director of the film, spoke with the site Collider about his film Blonde (which received an NC-17 rating), and explained how he sought to relate to the inner workings of the human psyche in relation to childhood trauma, as well as what his intentions are for the film’s Netflix release and festival run. .

“Blonde is a movie for all the unloved children in the world. It’s like Citizen Kane Y raging bull have a daughter,” the filmmaker responsible recently said of the Netflix film, which is currently considering premiering at the Venice Film Festival in August and premiering later this year on the streaming platform. “The idea for Blonde was to detail a children’s drama and then show how that drama divides adults into public and private. And how the adult sees the world through the lens of that childhood drama, and it’s kind of like a story of a person whose rational image of the world is overwhelmed by his unconscious one, and it uses the iconography of Marilyn Monroe.”

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe

Dominik, who previously directed films like The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford Y Killing Them Softly, told the publication that interviewed him that the film’s dramatic impact will depend on the audience’s familiarity with the Hollywood legend’s life, based on memorable photographs, films he appeared in and much more. In any case, the Australian filmmaker warns that seeing the film “changes the meaning of all those images, due to the internal drama and its context”

“It’s kind of a movie about the unconscious, in a way. And it’s a tragedy,” he continued. “It’s kind of like an unwanted child who becomes the most wanted woman in the world and has to deal with all the desire that is directed at her, and how confusing it is of her. It’s kind of a nightmare. It’s about being in a car, but without brakes. It just goes faster and faster and faster.”

The film, based on a book written by Joyce Carol Oatesreceived an NC-17 rating, which is rarely given to major productions (A Clockwork Orange is one of them) and often denotes that the film will contain graphic nudity and/or sexual content, in addition to heavy drug use and explicit violence.

The author of the book said that she saw a preliminary version of the project and was impressed. “It’s amazing, brilliant, very disturbing and (perhaps most surprisingly) a completely ‘feminist’ interpretation,” she tweeted in August 2020. “I’m not sure any male director has pulled off something like this.“.

In addition to Armas, who recently starred in Hulu’s erotic thriller, deep water (available on Amazon Prime outside of the United States), along with his ex-partner Ben Affleck. Blondefrom Netflix, also stars the Oscar-winning actor, Adrian Brody (who can currently be seen on HBO’s acclaimed Lakers series), as Monroe’s third husband and noted playwright Arthur Miller. Monroe’s second husband, famous baseball player Joe DiMaggio, will be played by bobby cannavale.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!