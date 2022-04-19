Entertainment

Blonde: the biopic of Marylin Monroe with Ana de Armas promises “a brilliant but tragic nightmare”

As they say, it seems that we will see much more than Anne of Arms What Marilyn Monroe in the next biographical film that the artist will star in for Netflix. Andrew Dominicthe director of the film, spoke with the site Collider about his film Blonde (which received an NC-17 rating), and explained how he sought to relate to the inner workings of the human psyche in relation to childhood trauma, as well as what his intentions are for the film’s Netflix release and festival run. .

“Blonde is a movie for all the unloved children in the world. It’s like Citizen Kane Y raging bull have a daughter,” the filmmaker responsible recently said of the Netflix film, which is currently considering premiering at the Venice Film Festival in August and premiering later this year on the streaming platform. “The idea for Blonde was to detail a children’s drama and then show how that drama divides adults into public and private. And how the adult sees the world through the lens of that childhood drama, and it’s kind of like a story of a person whose rational image of the world is overwhelmed by his unconscious one, and it uses the iconography of Marilyn Monroe.”

