Blue Monday, you have to travel to overcome it: the offers

Here we are, today is one of the most feared days of the year: the Blue Monday, the most melancholy 24 hours of all 365 days of the year. But how to deal with it and make it less unpleasant? Simple, you have to book a trip.

A trip to the Balearic Islands to overcome Blue Monday

And it’s not just us from Travel, they are also very many Italians. In fact, according to the latest data processed by AETIB, the Tourist Strategy Agency of the Balearic Islands, from January to November 2021 8,490,488 tourists traveled to this dream archipelago, and of these well 291,579 were Italiani (approximately 3.4% of the total).

For this reason, on the occasion of Blue Monday, AETIB, the Tourist Strategy Agency of the Balearic Islands, introduces the archipelago as a destination to visit to combat the sadness of this “blue” Monday.

After all, the archipelago presents itself as the ideal place for lovers of outdoor activities even in winter, with its breathtaking natural landscapes. Without forgetting the culture, of which the four islands are very rich, in the form of monuments, elegant courtyards, architectural and religious elements, of all the civilizations that have left their mark and their rich heritage over the years.

On the island of Mallorca, for example, it is possible to visit the oldest Marian sanctuary of the Balearic Islands (13th century AD): the Monastery of Lluc which belongs to the diocese of Mallorca and its foundation dates back to the 13th century, when, according to the legend, an image of the Virgin among the rocks was found by chance in the area, which would have been called the Virgin of Lluc or Mare de Déu de Lluc.

Instead, to get to know Ibiza, a more Islamic and medieval island, a visit to the Madina Yabisa Interpretation Center is a must. It is a real museum, designed with audiovisual technology to tell the historical and urban evolution of the city of Ibiza in medieval times.

Even the island of Formentera has an ancient history, so much so that it hosts nothing less than a megalithic construction for funerary use, Ca Na Costa: the most spectacular of the Balearic Islands

Finally, the island of Menorca allows the carrying out of numerous outdoor activities even in the winter months. For example, it is possible to explore the richness of the archaeological heritage, as well as the greener and rural charm through its cycling routes, many of which are made from the old country roads of the interior, which become the perfect track to enjoy mountain biking. .

Travel is a cure-all for the mind and body: the offers

It is also science that travels are good for the mind and body. According to recent studies, in fact, traveling helps to relieve stress, not only because you take a break from work, but also because exploring new places stimulates endorphins, which in turn generate a feeling of euphoria, joy and prolonged well-being.

This means that traveling or scheduling a departure is a great way to combat sadness and a survey confirms this as well Volagratis.com, according to which 40% of people are happy when they travel to a place they have never been and 18% are happy even just thinking of leaving.

For this reason Bravofly provides new travel offers for summer 2022: opportunities and discounts to be seized on the fly to lift your spirits and project your gaze towards the summer and the next departures.

Until January 31, 2022, numerous offers will be active for dozens of destinations and 3 discount codes that will allow travelers to save up to 100 euros on any holiday, with no limits on travel dates. Furthermore, by booking well in advance, for example for the summer of 2022, it is also possible to pay just an advance of 15% to block your offer on the hotel reservation or the flight + hotel package.

Many proposals: from cities such as Barcelona and Dubai, ideal for a spring holiday, to islands such as Sicily and the Maldives archipelago, perfect for relaxing under the sun of summer 2022.

New destinations to overcome Blue Monday

And if, to be happy, you need new stimuli, the destination and the hotel you are staying in can certainly make a difference. We point out some places where the blue color – that of the sea, the infinity pools and the clear sky – is dominant. Take Dubai for example: here it is always summer and the sky is almost always clear, which is why it is one of the most loved destinations by Italians, where you can also go immediately. From the poolside of the WET Deck of the W Dubai – The Palm hotel you can enjoy a splendid view of the sea and the city skyline. This resort is one of the most colorful and fun of the Emirate, which also houses the restaurant of the three-starred Massimo Bottura.

Another destination to go to even now is Crete, out of season it is even better because it is less crowded. The island offers so many attractions that you can choose between visiting villages and cities, archaeological sites, trekking or walking on the beach. Of course, in winter only the most daring swim in the sea, but just choose a hotel with a heated swimming pool to take a dip. Like the spectacular Blue Palace Elounda, a true Mediterranean paradise. From the Arsenali pool there are stunning views of Spinalonga Island and there is a heated area for the colder months. You can stay in a suite, a bungalow or a villa, including the Royal Blue Villa. All rooms have Aegean views.

If you can’t leave right away, this summer on the Greek coast of the Peloponnese, the W Costa Navarino, in the first and most famous sustainable destination in the Mediterranean. This super green resort will be made of stone, wood and reeds and will integrate perfectly with the place that, in the Seventies, was only a wasteland but which thanks to a Greek, Vassilis Konstantakopoulos, capable of transforming it into an eco-chic destination, has become one of the best examples of sustainability. Its beach, Voidokilia, was also elected by the Times as “one of the most beautiful in the world”. The beauty of Costa Navarino is such that, over the years, it has hosted celebrities from all over the world: from the Moroccan princess Lalla Salma to many Hollywood stars and footballers, such as Angelina Jolie, at the time with Brad Pitt and children, to Ethan Hawke to Ronaldo.