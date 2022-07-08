Blue nails: the trend to highlight elegant evening dresses

The Couture Fall-Winter 2022 collections reveal the next trends that we will begin to see later everywhere. Specifically, we note the most elegant nail polishes to praise our Night dresses. While you sign as Schiaparelli bet on a red tone with orange tints and patou play with chic classics like nude, Barbie pink and Black; Armani Prive goes out of the conventional and fixes the attention on a vibrant blue which proves to be flattering on all skin types.

We well know that there are certain colors that make our skin look radiant, as if we had had a restful night’s sleep. The brown skin in its different variations and undertones usually stand out perfectly with blues that are bright, although these do not necessarily have to be clear. Metallic effects or with glittery they make a glowing effect which is potentiated in these cases.

Electric blue nails in the Armani Privé Fall-Winter 2022 Couture collection. Acielle StyleDuMonde.

If we imagine a bright indigo blue on tight or dark skin, it will stand out in a pronounced way, a similar effect caused by deep dark blues for the white skins. In these cases, light colors are ideal if we do not want to create a high contrast. However, the blue nail polishes are very versatile, as there are many variations. The question when choosing the right one for you will be how much you want them to stand out.

Cobalt blue