Blue Route, free visits to Caltanissetta for the prevention of male cancers

01 November 2021 11:40

Males are reluctant to undergo cancer prevention checks and, therefore, LILT proposes the “National Campaign for the Prevention and Early Diagnosis of Male Cancers”. Prevention campaigns are useful in favoring early diagnosis and consequently a better healability. The most common cancer in men is prostate cancer (today one in 8 men could get prostate cancer in their lifetime) and, more rarely, testicular cancer and penile cancer. Prostate cancer accounts for 18% of cancers diagnosed in humans and if it is done in time, the risk is low.
Checks must not be avoided from the age of 50, so as to intercept any disease in time or exclude its presence thanks to a targeted visit. Early diagnosis is leading, in recent years, to a great slowdown of the disease. Epidemiological data indicate that men get sick and die more from cancer than women.
“Path Blue” intends to strengthen the commitment of LILT in the treatment and promotion of preventive actions aimed at raising awareness among the male population about the main oncological pathologies of the genital sphere. Book a free visit at the link: https://bit.ly/3jFf064

