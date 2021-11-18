BMW M240i Coupé: engine, interior, performance, driving on the road

Full-back. All of this, of course, if you have selected the Sport Plus mode, which stretches the muscles and nerves of the M240i Coupé. The 5-centimeter increase in wheelbase, the slight widening of the carriageways and the lowering of the center of gravity have done the handling well, just as the camber increased by 30 minutes at the front seems to have made the steering more involved. which returns beautiful sensations. The icing on the cake, a strongly rear-oriented all-wheel drive: in Sport Plus, the curves are closed with the accelerator which is a beauty. Good news also from the brakes, with a pedal that pleases for its modularity in road use. Track day goers will choose the M Technology Package, which includes a more generous cooling system for both the braking system and the engine. Offered only in combination with semi-slick tires (in any case approved for road use).