BMW M240i Coupé: engine, interior, performance, driving on the road
A car that returns (at warp speed) to the origins of the brand it carries on the hood. Conceived to satisfy, first of all, the pleasure of driving. There BMW M240i xDrive Coupe it does not yield to any kind of electrification and brings to the Munich list a splash of that Talibanism of the steering wheel that makes the eyes of those who have a piston instead of a heart shine. In a single setting, at € 59,450.
On the road. Fabio had already driven it disguised, on the track. Now, I can enjoy it on the road in its definitive version. I’ll say it right away: it’s a great way to go. A few kilometers and you understand that the platform of the M240i Coupé, derived from the Claar, with longitudinal engine and all-wheel drive (but for some versions, even only rear), still has reason to exist. And to resist the “transverse engine-front-wheel drive” scheme that has plagued, for example, the Series 1. To push, the 3.0 6-cylinder turbofan with 374 horsepower and 500 Nm between 1,900 and 5,000 rpm. Eight-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive with limited slip rear differential, mass in running order of 1,765 kilos, distributed almost at 50 and 50.
Only one hour. I skip the design theme, everyone will have already made up their minds, and I go directly to the guide. First, however, just a premise: the face to face with the M240i lasted only an hour, in an extra-urban route – near Munich – interspersed with various villages. Not exactly the best for a car like this. Be that as it may: the turbo inline 6 can only be loved. Virtually zero response delay, ability to stretch willingly in the upper rev range. All this, with a sound that is (almost) poetry, with delicious pops in release. And a beautiful marriage with the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox: hard to catch him off guard, whether you are at a trot or when you are at a gallop.
Full-back. All of this, of course, if you have selected the Sport Plus mode, which stretches the muscles and nerves of the M240i Coupé. The 5-centimeter increase in wheelbase, the slight widening of the carriageways and the lowering of the center of gravity have done the handling well, just as the camber increased by 30 minutes at the front seems to have made the steering more involved. which returns beautiful sensations. The icing on the cake, a strongly rear-oriented all-wheel drive: in Sport Plus, the curves are closed with the accelerator which is a beauty. Good news also from the brakes, with a pedal that pleases for its modularity in road use. Track day goers will choose the M Technology Package, which includes a more generous cooling system for both the braking system and the engine. Offered only in combination with semi-slick tires (in any case approved for road use).
Day by day. If, on the other hand, the idea is to slip into everyday traffic, then you should know that the M240i did not seem excessively uncomfortable: in Comfort, the adaptive suspension (optional) softens just enough to ensure that the vertebrae do not accuse. In short, running miles shouldn’t be a fakir’s exercise. The cabin offers a fair amount of space for four people; behind, whoever exceeds 1.70 meters will touch the pavilion with their heads. And accessibility, with three doors, is not easy. By the way: the trunk, with its claimed 390 liters, is quite capable. I practice dividing the sofa with a 40:20:40 pattern.
Waiting for the M2. Ultimately, the BMW M240i xDrive Coupé is just as I expected: it doesn’t force you to compromise on comfort but, at the same time, it keeps the original spirit of Bayerische Motoren Werke alive when you really want to drive. Waiting, of course, for the even more angry M2, arriving next year. For real fireworks, I’m sure.