body and character, wife, Instagram

Dwayne Johnson is an American actor, film producer and wrestler of Canadian and Samoan descent. Nicknamed The Rock, he is also a former professional American Football player. He is one of the protagonists of Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle, alongside Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillian.

Who is Dwayne Johnson

First name: Dwayne

Dwayne Last name : Johnson

: Johnson Date of birth : May 2, 1972

: May 2, 1972 Birth place : Hayward, California, USA

: Hayward, California, USA Instagram profile: @therock

Zodiac sign: Bull

Dwayne Johnson: physique and character

Dwayne Johnson stands 195cm tall and weighs around 118kg, all of muscle. The American model and actor has also always been characterized by his own physique, fundamental for his entire first phase of his sporting career, in wrestling and American football, then “useful” also in cinema and TV to play the roles of strong men in several films. But Dwayne Johnson is also universally appreciated for his jovial character, he is unanimously defined as a pleasant person, and his contagious smile and his expressiveness also shine through in the films he plays.

Dwayne Johnson: wife

Dwayne Johnson is married to Lauren Hashian: 36 years old born in Lynnfield, Massachussets, graduated from Emerson College in Boston, she is interested and works in the field of music, she is a songwriter and dancer. The woman played an important role in the critical phase of the man following the untimely death of Paul Walker. The two have had two girls from their relationship, which began in 2007 and got married in 2019: the little ones are called Jasmine and Tiana. Dwayne Johnson also has another daughter, born from the previous relationship with Dany Garcia: her name is Simone Alexandra.

Dwayne Johnson: Instagram

Dwayne Johnson has an official and verified personal profile currently followed by more than 226 million followers and with 5645 posts at the moment. A recent estimate places him at the top of Instagram’s highest paid ranking: sponsors are willing to shell out more than $ 1 million for a sponsored post on his profile. Despite this, in his feed it is easy to find private content related to members of his family, and photos that go beyond his work commitments, even if it is not easy at times to easily distinguish a sponsored place from a personal one.