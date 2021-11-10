Tourism. Bonus terme, Invitalia’s IT platform crashed. Corsini: “The initiative of the Ministry of Economic Development is excellent, but the software must be fine-tuned once and for all, to prevent the promised benefits from being ditched”

The commissioner: “The spas are an important part of our tourism industry. Always alongside companies hit hard by the Covid emergency, also with a communication campaign that has been supporting the 24 spas in Emilia-Romagna since last April “

Bologna – “The spa bonus is an excellent initiative and a beautiful operation that supports a sector particularly penalized by the Covid emergency. However, the repeated telematic blocks on the Invitalia platform recorded since yesterday risk damaging the benefits promised to the spas ”.

Thus the regional councilor for Tourism and Commerce, Andrea Corsini, intervenes on the various crashes on the Invitalia platform which occurred yesterday, the first day on which it was possible for the spas to request the bonus on behalf of the citizen.

“I hope that the Ministry of Economic Development will be able to definitively resolve the issue – continues Corsini – and allow all the companies that have the right to access this important operation as soon as possible”.

“The Emilia-Romagna Region has always been at the side of the thermal companies that in the last two years have really suffered from the limitations imposed by Covid – adds the commissioner -. Also for this reason, since the end of last April we have launched a radio communication campaign, managed by Apt Servizi, with programming close to the radio news and within the most popular broadcasts. We want to support the offer of our 24 spas – Corsini closes -, a really important piece of our tourism industry “. / BB