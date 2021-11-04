Bonus without ISEE: 2,500 euros for everyone. That’s until when!

The past two years was characterized by the entry into force of numerous bonuses, many designed to face the difficult economic situation caused by the pandemic.

There are many bonuses without ISEE that you can request, intended for families with dependent children, for those wishing to renovate their homes or as an income support tool.

The good news is that many concessions will also be valid throughout 2022, this is what is reported by the next Budget Law 2022 which arrived in the Chamber on 28 October last.

The rumors circulated in recent weeks jeopardized the reconfirmation of many of the bonuses without ISEE in force in 2021, especially as regards the facilitations related to the renovation of houses and buildings have therefore been partially denied.

In fact, many bonuses without ISEE have been reconfirmed also for next year, but which will undergo some changes with respect to current regulations.

This is the case, for example, of the mobile bonus which will be the subject of the following article.

For those who in fact want to take advantage of this measure which provides for a 50 percent deduction on the purchase of furniture and appliances with certain characteristics up to a maximum of 2,500 euros for all, there will be no rush given that this provision has also been extended for 2022, albeit with some changes.

Nothing better then for all those who had the intention of renovating the furnishings of their home, also improving energy efficiency through the purchase of new furniture and latest generation appliances.

This bonus without ISEE therefore represents an excellent saving opportunity for expenses incurred in modernizing the home.

So let’s try to understand what the changes will be compared to the current text and what we should expect for next year.

For those interested in the subject of home bonuses, below I present an interesting video taken from the You tube channel of the surveyor Danilo Torresi remembers all the home bonuses in force until the end of 2021.

Bonus without ISEE: how the amount of the deduction will change in 2022

The bonus without ISEE object of study in the following article is the discount provided for the purchase of furniture and appliances currently in force, but that sthere will be a substantial change in the amount of the deduction in 2022.

If until the end of 2021, the measure will provide for a 50% personal income tax deduction for the purchase not only of furniture, but also of large appliances of class not lower than A + (A for ovens and washer-dryers) for an expense incurred up to a maximum of 16,000 euros from the beginning of next year will no longer be the case.

The bonus without ISEE indeed, confirmed until 2024 starting from 2022 will see a reduction not of the deduction which will always remain 50 percent, but of the maximum admissible expenditure which from 16,000 euros will drop to 5,000 euros

It obviously follows that the amount of the maximum IRPEF deduction obtainable will go from 8,000 euros in 2021 to 2,500 euros envisaged for the following years.

Despite the impactful change made to this bonus, I feel I can say that it remains an interesting saving opportunity for all those who want to modernize their home.

Bonus without ISEE: how will the furniture and appliances bonus work in 2022?

Among the various bonus without ISEE the furniture and household appliances bonusi will be also confirmed for 2022, but how it will work?

As already written in the previous paragraph, the main novelty which will change the current bonus is the reduction of the maximum amount that can be deducted equal to 5,000 which compared to the 16,000 envisaged by the current one, expiring at the end of 2021, represents a real net cut of the incentive.

Among the fundamental requirements in order to take advantage of the 50% deduction on the expenditure incurred, first of all it must be added that in order to be requested it must be combined with other renovations that will be done on the house such as:

moving partitions, closing or opening new doors or new windows;

construction of water, sewage, electrical, heating or air conditioning systems.

The decision to include this requirement is linked to the principle of energy requalification of the building.

A house that needs renovation works well in keeping with the fact that it also needs new appliances to reduce waste and optimize consumption, as well as more comfortable furnishings in line with its modernization.

There are other minor innovations that are however absolutely useful to know to make the most of the benefit without making any mistakes.

The changes made by the text of the 2022 Budget Law, as reported in a recent article edited by informationfiscale.it they also concern the type of household appliances that can be purchased.

Below is the list of features of the appliances eligible for the 2022 bonus:

refrigerators and freezers must belong to an energy class not lower than F;

ovens of only class A or higher;

washing machines, dishwashers and dryers, on the other hand, must belong to an energy class never lower than E.

Mobile bonuses without ISEE: how will the beneficiaries be paid?

The bonus without ISEE provided for the purchase of furniture and appliances which provides for a maximum reimbursement of 2,500 euros on the expenditure incurred for the purchase of new furniture and appliances it will be paid to beneficiaries in the only method envisaged, namely that of the IRPEF deduction.

There will be no discount methods on the invoice or credit transfer methods that would have allowed them to make purchases without necessarily having to advance the money for the entire expense, this is therefore what the Draghi government has decided.

The IRPEF deduction, which will be 50 percent of a maximum expense of 5,000 euros, will be reimbursed in the tax return through 10 annual installments of the same amount.

I remind you once again that you will be entitled to take advantage of the furniture bonus only if it is also linked to small renovations of the home.

The bonus without ISEE can also be requested in 2022 only and exclusively for furniture and household appliances purchased and paid for in 2022.

Mobile bonuses without ISEE 2022: Expenses allowed and not allowed

In the previous chapters, we have already dealt with the permitted characteristics that household appliances must have, for which the tax advantage of 50% discount will be provided.

In this paragraph I will be a little more generalist going to list which expenses are allowed and which ones are not allowed bonus mobiles without ISEE 2022.

The expenses allowed by the new legislation include refrigerators, dryers and washing machines, dishwashers, electric and induction hobs, microwave ovens, electric stoves and electric radiators, air conditioning appliances, as regards household appliances.

Not everyone probably knows that the purchase of light bulbs, LED spotlights, chandeliers can also benefit from the discount.

Turning now to furniture, the deduction will be valid for beds, wardrobes, bedside tables, chairs, sofas, desks and even mattresses.

Costs incurred for the assembly and transport of furniture and household appliances, by specialized personnel are included in the expenses foreseen by the bonus.

Among the furnishings excluded from the list of what can be deducted are doors, curtains and curtains.

Bonus without ISEE 2022 also valid for the purchase of a pellet stove

The mobile bonus is part of those bonuses without ISEE confirmed also for 2022.

We entered the month of November, the cold now seems to be upon us and as with any self-respecting winter there will be an increase in sales of heating appliances for the environments in which we live and spend our time.

Among the costs allowed is the pellet stove, a device that has experienced a real boom in sales in recent years.

Well the good news is that the furniture and appliances bonus can also be used for this type of purchase.

It was theRevenue Agency to clarify a doubt raised by a taxpayer on the possibility of requesting the deduction with respect to a purchase made for a pellet stove.

The answer was the following

The purchase and installation carried out in a workmanlike manner as per current legislation of a pallet stove is part of the extraordinary interventions in which there are those interventions aimed at the use of renewable energy, this means that the owner of the home can take advantage of the deductions relating to the bonus.

Can I take advantage of the bonus even without carrying out renovations?

Let’s start with the fundamental requirement that in order to take advantage of the benefits provided by the bonus, it must necessarily be combined with home renovation works.

So when you intend to buy any household appliance or piece of furniture on the list of allowed expenses by taking advantage of the 50% discount provided by the bonus without combining any renovation work with it, the answer is no.

The good news reported by the Revenue Agency is that the work and the purchase of furniture and appliances may not take place simultaneously.

In fact, you can also benefit from the bonus for renovation or modernization works carried out prior to the purchase of furniture and appliances.