Bootcut jeans: all about the most controversial (and nostalgic) trend

Mica Argañaraz in bootcut jeans at Paris Fashion Week, Spring Summer 2022

So let yourself be inspired by the old school bootcut muses, including Jennifer Aniston, Gisele Bündchen and Halle Berry (who also wore them on the red carpet).

Halle Berry on the red carpet in 2005 Michael Buckner

The stars certainly have the pulse of the trend. In early November, Rihanna – with a decidedly personal twist – paired Rick Owens’ metallic wide leg jeans with an acid green coat by Maria Moscone and Savage X Fenty lace gloves.

Kendall Jenner wore Khaite’s Danielle jeans instead, cut to “stretch the legs”. Their parade line and slightly flared hem are reminiscent of a bootcut, even if they are not strictly speaking.

Also Naomi Smart, British commerce director Vogue, a Danielle fan: “Khaite founder Catherine Holstein singled out the best – and most flattering – classic jeans,” she said. “The Danielle, in non-stretch denim cut high at the waist, stretches the leg like no other. I’ll add different washes to my collection, for that vintage touch.”

Here, a selection of the best bootcut jeans.

Levi’s Slvrlake

Citizens of Humanity Roy Roger’s

Alexander McQueen Acne Studios

This article was originally published on Vogue.co.uk. The selection of models is curated by Selene Oliva and Silvia Pescia.